Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023: Should you download iOS 17 Beta or wait for the stable version?

Apple WWDC 2023: Should you download iOS 17 Beta or wait for the stable version?

All iPhone users are eyeing the upcoming iOS 17 that is expected to be previewed during the Apple WWDC 2023. Should you download its beta version? Read on.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 12:25 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iOS 17
View all Images
Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 beta version will soon be available after its preview. Should you download it? (Unsplash)

The wait for the next biggest Apple software announcement for iPhones - the iOS 17 - is just about to end! The highly anticipated Apple WWDC 2023 event, commencing on June 5, is set to offer a sneak peek at the upcoming iOS 17. With the arrival of iOS 17, iPhones are in for a refreshing makeover and a bunch of new features. Whether you own the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 11, or even some of the older models, rest assured that iOS 17 will turn your phone into virtually a brand new one without having to spend any money- yes, it is free.

However, you will have to wait for the final stable version of the iOS 17 update, which is expected to be released around the fall with the launch of the flagship iPhone 15 series. You can expect a public beta version soon after the announcement of iOS 17 at the WWDC event. Between June and September, Apple collaborates with developers and public testers to work on the upcoming version. If you're interested in experiencing the new iOS 17, joining the beta program is a simple task. To install the iOS 17 public beta when it is available, just follow these steps:

  • Visit the Apple Beta page at https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ and click on "Sign Up" to register using your Apple ID.
  • After that, log in to the Beta Software Program.
  • Select "Enroll your iOS device."
  • Open the Settings app on your device and go to "General," then tap on "Software Update."
  • In the "Beta Updates" section, choose the iOS Public Beta option.

Should you download the beta version of iOS 17 as soon as it arrives or wait for the stable version? Know here in detail.

iOS 17 Beta or the stable version?

Apple will soon release the iOS 17 Beta, an early version of the software, for developers to test and analyze. Keep in mind that this beta version may have glitches and bugs since it's still in the experimental phase. You might experience stability issues and some apps may not work properly and even your iPhone may be affected for general use purposes.

Now, should you download the iOS 17 beta? If you prefer a stable and optimized experience, it's best to wait for the final version of iOS 17. It will offer a smoother user experience. However, if you're excited to try out all the new features of iOS 17 and can't wait, you can go ahead and download the beta version when it becomes available. Just remember that it might have some issues that need to be fixed before the final release.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 12:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets