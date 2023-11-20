Apple’s AI push: iOS 18 may get generative AI, big benefits for iPhone users likely coming

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword of 2023, and generative AI seems to be at the forefront of this technology. Big tech companies have been making efforts to integrate this technology into their suite of products, with Google's Pixel 8 series already featuring multiple AI features. On the other hand, Samsung's next smartphone, the Galaxy S24, could also get an AI boost. Amidst such reports, Apple is also reportedly planning to bring AI to its devices, namely the iPhone, with iOS 18. Check out all the AI features coming to iOS 18.

iOS 18's AI push

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm, Apple will start implementing generative AI on iPhone and iPad in late 2024. In efforts to do so, the company is reportedly building about 100 AI servers this year, and more could be built in 2024, as it has plans to offer cloud-based AI. Moreover, Apple is also reportedly working on an on-device AI technology called ‘edge AI'.

Mark Gurman previously reported that the AI efforts at Apple are being led by two of its Senior Vice Presidents inside the Cupertino-based tech giant - John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi. Both the VPs are being termed as “executive sponsors” of the AI push, while Eddie Cue, Apple's head of Services, has also gotten involved. While Giannandrea's team is working on developing an AI system and using Siri to implement it, Federighi's team is the one actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18.

As per the reports, Apple is looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

Apple's LLM

The tech giant has also reportedly been working on its own Large Language Model (LLM), at the heart of which is a fresh framework called Ajax. The ChatGPT-like app, nicknamed "Apple GPT," is just one of the many possibilities that the Ajax framework can offer. The LLM project involves collaboration across various departments, such as software engineering, machine learning, and cloud engineering.

As part of the efforts to make groundbreaking innovations in AI, Apple is reportedly looking to spend a staggering $1 billion a year on it.