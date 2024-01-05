Icon
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs

At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs

New announcements by Nvidia are likely at the CES 2024 about their upcoming GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2024, 11:36 IST
Know about new Nvidia graphics cards which are to be announced at the CES 2024 event. (REUTERS)

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is a great platform where top tech and gadget companies showcase their new or upcoming innovations and plans for the coming year. The event will be the first big technology showcase of the year that is being organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). During the showcase, Nvidia is expected to make big announcements about its AI initiatives along with the new GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs which is the most awaited highlight for the gaming industry. Know what Nvidia might reveal in the upcoming CES 2024 event.

About Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs

Nvidia has started teasing its new graphic card called the GeForce RTX 40-series which is expected to be announced at the CES 2024 Special Address. As of now, it is reported that Nvidia will take the stage on January 8, 2024 to announce its Super GPU series, however, each card may be announced at different dates with one brief review at a time.

According to Tom's Hardware report, the Super GPU series may include the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super. Furthermore, with the new graphics cards, the Nvidia partners may also announce products powered by the GeForce RTX 40-series in the following event. Note that the CES 2024 is officially commencing from January 9, 2024, however, Nvidia will be part of the special event on January 8. It is expected that the new GPU series will be based on AD103 and AD104 graphics processors along with the Ada Lovelace architecture. The Super variants are expected to be packed with more features and faster performance than the on-super variants. The official features and performance of the GPUs are yet to be revealed by Nvidia.

You can watch the CES 2024 Nvidia announcement on their official YouTube channel to catch all the live updates. Furthermore, the official event will continue till January 12. More innovation will be introduced by chip-makers like Intel, Qualcomm, AMD, and others.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 10:22 IST

