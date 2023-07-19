Awesome green meteor streaks across the night sky in the US

Have you ever seen a green meteor? How amazing would that be? Well, you can watch one now. A brilliant green meteor streaking through the night sky captivated the attention of many across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi in the United States. The sight of meteors never fails to inspire awe, and this one was no exception.

What are Meteors?

Meteors are composed of metals like iron and nickel, and when they burn up while entering the Earth's atmosphere, they emit a striking color. However, if a meteor manages to survive the journey and reaches the ground, it earns the name "meteorite." Astronomers and researchers indicated that this green meteor could be a part of a comet or asteroid that entered Earth's atmosphere. The ignition and cause of the vivid green color could have appeared because of the presence of specific components.

Green Meteor- a mesmerizing experience!

Videos of this extraordinary event, uploaded by BBC, emerged on social media, showcasing the green meteor's journey from various angles, including dashcams in vehicles and doorbell cameras. A mesmerizing meteor that streaked across the night sky in the United States, left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to witness its celestial phenomenon. Each observer was captivated, their hearts filled with awe and curiosity as they gazed upon the enigmatic night sky.

The social media platforms were flooded with joy and amazement. There are numerous likes and comments on this phenomenal video.

The American Meteor Society, an organization dedicated to monitoring and gathering information about celestial phenomena like meteors and fireballs, received reports from 49 individuals who witnessed this luminous fireball across a wide area from Atlanta to Texas.

As the meteor blazed its trail across the night sky, its radiant green hue painted a mesmerizing picture. The stunning display of colors illuminated the darkness, leaving spectators in awe of this cosmic spectacle.Videos and photographs flooded social media platforms, allowing people from all over to experience the wonder of the event.

It's moments like these that remind us of the captivating beauty and mystery that our universe holds, drawing us closer to the wonders of the cosmos.