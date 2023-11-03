Icon

Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more

Check out the top best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A38, Oppo A58, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 17:55 IST
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget. (Amazon)

Best Oppo phones under 15000: Searching for the right smartphone never comes easy as a buyer has to look for various aspects such as battery, camera, design, and most importantly their requirements. However, finding a budget smartphone that checks all your priorities is a rare occurrence. To help you find the best smartphone in a budget range, we have found you the best Oppo phones under 15000 such as Oppo A38, Oppo A58, and more. Check the smartphone list below and ease your research.

Best Oppo smartphones under Rs.15000

Oppo A17: The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 1612x720 pixels and a side fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It also comes with a dual sim slot and a Micro SD card slot for extended storage. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery for lasting performance. It features a 50MP AI camera and a 5MP front camera.

Oppo A38: It sports a 6.56-inch HD Waterdrop display with a 90Hz refresh rate and side fingerprint sensor. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC Charging support. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, it has dual sim slot and a Micro SD card slot. In terms of photography, it features a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.

Oppo A58: The Oppo smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. The smartphone comes with a 50MP rear AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. For an amazing sound experience, it features dual stereo speakers with ultra volume mode.

Oppo A77: It features a fibreglass leather design with a 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with 8GB RAM. It takes captivating images with an AI Dual camera consisting of 50MP + 2MP lenses and an 8MP front camera. The phone is powered with a 5000 mAh Battery that gives users a long battery life and performance. It is powered with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor for smooth performance.

Oppo A18: The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a storage capacity of 128 GB along with 4GB of RAM. It captures great pictures with its 8MP rare camera and 5MP front camera. The smartphone supports a massive 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance.

 

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 17:54 IST
