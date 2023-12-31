Icon
Home Tech News Best year end deals: Start 2024 with a bang! These 8 top Bluetooth speakers will put you right in the mood

Best year end deals: Start 2024 with a bang! These 8 top Bluetooth speakers will put you right in the mood

Best Year End Deals: Check out these 8 top Bluetooth speakers including Mivi Play, Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0, and more which are now vailable with huge discounts.

By: HT TECH
Dec 31 2023, 12:14 IST
Bluetooth speakers.
1/5  Sony MHC-V43D Wireless High Power Party Speaker with Bluetooth connectivity: The speaker is equipped with smart and efficient Bluetooth technology. The speakers’ maximum output Power is  115 Watts and its noise level is 85 dB. The special feature of this speaker is Jet Bass Boost and it comes with a smart gesture control. Amazon is offering a straight 17 percent discount on this speaker. The original price of this speaker is Rs.46990 but you can buy it for only Rs.38800. (Amazon)
2/5 SONY SRS-XV900 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker: The speaker is a new-age sound device, which comes with some beautiful ambient lights. The speaker’s maximum output power is ‎100 Watts. It comes with 25 hours of battery backup. Amazon has a great discount on this portable speaker. You can get a straight 20 percent price cut on this product. The original price of this speaker is Rs.99990, but you can get it for only Rs.79990. (Amazon)
3/5 Sony SRS XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker: The speaker features efficient battery backup and fast charging. It promises 20 hours of battery life and an additional battery care feature. The battery care feature prevents overcharging as it stops charging before it reaches 100 percent which increases the health and lifespan of the battery. Its special features are that it has a Bass-boost and it is ultra-portable. There is a 22 percent discount available on Amazon on this product. The original cost of this speaker is Rs. 35990. But, after the discount, you can buy it for Rs. 27990. (Amazon)
4/5 Sony MHC-V13 Wireless Portable Party Speaker: The speaker comes with a built-in carry handle and heavy-duty sound making it perfect to carry the device anywhere. The Bluetooth speaker possesses a speaker light that will provide you with a festive atmosphere or an authentic nightclub vibe. The special feature of this speaker is that it has a multi-colored illumination speaker light. The base price of this speaker is Rs.23990, but you can buy it for Rs.19990 after a 17 percent discount from Amazon. (Amazon)
5/5 Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker: The speaker has a top touch control that enables the user to easily change the lighting, settings, and modes on the sound equipment. The special feature is that it provides Omnidirectional Sound. There is an 8 percent discount available on this speaker on Amazon. You can buy it for Rs. 45900. (Amazon)
Start your new year with great musical energy with the best year end deals on Bluetooth speakers. (Mivi)

Best year end deals: Planning to party on New Year's Eve and the first day of 2024? Now, you can get the best speakers at low prices due to year end sales. Various e-commerce platforms are offering heavy discounts on Bluetooth speakers. So, if you are planning to buy one, hurry up. Currently, Amazon is offering an exciting sale on these 8 top Bluetooth speakers including Mivi Play, Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0, and more. We have made a list of these best year end deals, check it out below:

Products included in this article

Why buy Bluetooth speakers?

Portability: Bluetooth speakers are easier to use and because of their compact design you take them anywhere on the go.

Energy efficient: you can use Bluetooth speakers for long hours and they require low power to work for 5-7 hours.

Affordable: Bluetooth speakers are available in various ranges from lower to high-end prices. You can choose according to your needs and budget.

Connectivity: you can connect Bluetooth speakers with your smartphone and laptop easily.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0

The first on the list of best year end deals is Zebronics Zeb-Warrior 2.0 Multimedia Speaker. It enhances your gaming setup with its USB-powered 2.0 configuration and modern design. Elevating the experience, it features dynamic RGB LED lights for a visually immersive atmosphere. With AUX connectivity and convenient volume control, this speaker ensures versatile usage. Boasting an output power of 10W RMS (5W x 2) and an impedance of 3Ω, it delivers robust audio performance. The frequency response spans from 120Hz to 15kHz, catering to a wide range of sounds. Additionally, the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack for line input adds flexibility to your audio setup, making the Zeb-Warrior a comprehensive multimedia solution.

  • RGB LED lights: yes
  • Output power : 10W RMS (5W x 2)
  • Impedance: 3Ω
  • Frequency response: 120Hz- 15kHz
  • Line input : 3.5mm jack

2. JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers an immersive audio experience with JBL Signature Sound, featuring race track drivers for booming bass in a compact design. Enjoy extended music sessions with its impressive 12-hour playtime under optimal audio settings. The speaker boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating, ensuring you can groove to your favorite tunes in the rain or at pool parties. Utilize PartyBoost to connect two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple units to amplify your party.

Designed for outdoor adventures, the Flip 5 is tough and rugged, featuring a durable fabric covering and rubber housing. Its vibrant aesthetic is complemented by a variety of 11 distinct colors, adding a touch of style to your audio setup. The package includes the JBL Flip 5 Speaker, a Type C USB cable, Quick Start Guide, Safety Sheet, and Warranty Card. Whether you're seeking powerful bass, durability, waterproofing, or a visually appealing design, the JBL Flip 5 offers a comprehensive package for your portable audio needs and is a best year end deal.

  • PLAYTIME: 12 Hours of playtime under optimal audio settings
  • WATERPROOF: IPX7 rated
  • Bluetooth connectivity: Yes
  • Design: Covered with Durable Fabric material along with Rubber housing

3. Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker

The third one on this list of best year end deals is the Mivi Play Bluetooth speaker. Crafted in India for music enthusiasts worldwide. Revel in the deep and powerful audio, featuring solid bass that enhances every beat. The wireless speaker ensures a non-stop party with an impressive 12-hour battery life on a single charge. Its premium design makes it the top choice for those who cherish music privately or with a small group of friends. Stay connected seamlessly with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, preventing interruptions and ensuring a continuous audio experience. Mivi Play represents the next generation of wireless Bluetooth speakers, marrying exceptional sound quality with reliable connectivity.

This portable speaker is a source of national pride, being entirely made in India, from design to manufacturing. Competing globally, it stands out with a sleek and brag-worthy design. Enjoy easy control over your music experience with responsive controls, while a 1-year warranty Makes it the best year-end deal for speakers

  • Playtime: up to 12 long hours on a single charge
  • Bluetooth connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
  • Made in India: From design to manufacturing, everything is made in India.
  • Warranty: one year

4. JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 is a wireless ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers the ultimate JBL Pro Sound, ensuring you enjoy signature bass without any distortion. With its feather-light and ultra-portable grab-and-go design, this speaker is perfect for on-the-go music enthusiasts. The quick-connect feature powered by Bluetooth 5.1's Insta-sync ensures a seamless experience, allowing you to enjoy your music and movies without any lag.

Designed for versatility, the JBL Go 3 is IP67 water-resistant and dust-resistant, engineered to withstand splashes and sand. Whether you're by the pool or at the beach, this speaker is built to endure various environments. The rugged fabric design adds durability to its vibrant colors, making it both stylish and resilient.

Charging the JBL Go 3 is a breeze, with a quick 2.5-hour charging time. Once fully charged, you can revel in the mega playtime, as one single charge provides up to 5 hours of battery backup under optimum audio settings. This can be the best speaker for year-end sale

  • Charging Time: 2.5 Hrs
  • water-resistant and dust-resistant: IP67
  • Bluetooth: 5.1.
  • Playtime: up to 5 Hour battery backup

5. Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series

The next on the list of best year end deals is the Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It boasts a range of features that make it a standout choice for music enthusiasts on the move. Its line-shaped diffuser ensures music is evenly distributed across a wide sound stage, providing an immersive listening experience.

Designed to withstand the elements, this speaker comes with an IP67 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Whether you're at the beach, in the mountains, or simply at home, the SRS-XE300 is built to endure various environments.

Equipped with X-Balanced speakers, this Sony speaker delivers a powerful, clear, and distortion-free sound. The advanced speaker technology ensures a rich audio experience for your favorite tunes. With up to 24 hours of battery life, you can enjoy an extended listening session without worrying about recharging constantly. The quick charging feature adds convenience, allowing you to get back to your music faster.

Stream your favorite tracks wirelessly via Bluetooth, providing seamless connectivity with your devices. The Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker combines durability, powerful sound, and convenient features, making it an ideal choice for those who demand quality audio in various environments.

  • Diffuser- Line shaped
  • Water and Dust resistance: IP67
  • X-Balanced speakers- distortion-free sound
  • Battery life- Up to 24-hour with quick charging
  • Bluetooth - yes

6. Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, in a stylish Stone Blue, is a compact powerhouse that delivers impressive audio performance. Despite its small size, this waterproof speaker packs a punch with 5 Watts, producing loud and clear sound accompanied by shockingly deep bass. Featuring a custom-designed transducer and passive radiators, it ensures a crisp and balanced audio experience.

Designed for on-the-go convenience, the SoundLink Micro comes equipped with a tear-resistant silicone strap. This user-friendly strap allows you to securely fasten the speaker to your backpack, beach cooler, or handlebars, ensuring it stays in place through shocks and shakes.

Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures, this rugged speaker boasts a durable rubberized silicone exterior that resists drops, dents, cracks, and scratches. Its soft-touch finish not only enhances its aesthetics but also minimizes visible marks.

With an impressive IP67 rating, the SoundLink Micro has been rigorously tested to be waterproof, dustproof, and protected from extreme temperatures, liquids, and other substances. Whether you're at the beach or on a hike, this speaker is ready for any environment.

Equipped with a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous music on a single charge. Recharging is convenient with the included Micro-USB cable, ensuring that your outdoor adventures are always accompanied by your favorite tunes. The Bose SoundLink Micro combines portability, durability, and impressive sound quality for those who seek a reliable audio companion in any setting.

  • Transducer and passive radiators- yes
  • Water Resistance: IP67
  • Battery life: Upto 6 hours
  • Bluetooth- yes

7. JBL Xtreme 2

The JBL Xtreme 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers the iconic JBL Signature Sound with a powerful bass radiator for an unparalleled audio experience. With 15 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings, this speaker ensures a lasting musical companion for your adventures.

You can seamlessly stream your favorite tunes through wireless Bluetooth connectivity, while the IPX7 waterproof rating safeguards against water exposure, allowing you to enjoy your music poolside or in unpredictable weather conditions.

A unique feature of the JBL Xtreme 2 is its capability to activate Google Assistant or Siri with a long press of the play button, adding a convenient hands-free aspect to your experience. The speaker also comes equipped with JBL Connect+ Technology, enabling the pairing of up to 100 JBL speakers for an immersive and synchronized audio environment.

Enhancing the bass experience are the dual passive bass radiators, providing a rich and dynamic sound profile. Additionally, the Xtreme 2 doubles as a 10,000mAh built-in power bank, ensuring your devices stay charged while you enjoy your music on the go.

It features a fabric design that complements its robust construction. The package includes essential accessories like a power adaptor, strap, safety sheet, quick start guide, and warranty card, making it an excellent choice for best year-end speaker sales.

  • Playtime: 15 Hours
  • Wireless Bluetooth Streaming: yes
  • Water resistance: IPX7
  • Google Assistant or Siri: yes
  • Built-in power bank - yes

8. Sony SRS-XB100

The last one on this list of best year-end deals is the Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Travel Speaker. It is available in vibrant orange, designed for those who crave music on the move. Its durable exterior and versatile strap make it ready for any adventure – hang it on your backpack, wrist, or a tree, and the downward-facing speaker will project clear sound wherever you go.

Equipped with a USB Type-C port for efficient charging, the XB100 ensures your music is always ready to play. With an impressive 16 hours of battery life, you and your friends can enjoy music throughout the day and into the night, with the remaining battery percentage displayed on your connected smartphone.

Despite its compact size, this speaker delivers powerful and clear sound. Its lightweight and durable design, along with the multiway strap, make it an ideal companion for life on the go.

The XB100 speaker offers versatility, you can take and make calls with ease, and pair a second speaker via Bluetooth for a stereo sound experience. Sony also prioritizes sustainability, with the XB100 body and strap partially crafted from recycled plastic materials, contributing to a reduced environmental impact. Embrace an immersive audio journey with the Sony SRS-XB100, where portability, durability, and eco-conscious design converge.

Take it wherever you want: The durable exterior & strap make this speaker ready for just going anywhere. You can hang it on your backpack, on your wrist, or even from a tree when you're out in the sun, & the downwards-facing speaker will project the sound. This can be the best speaker for the year-end sale.

  • USB Type-C port: yes
  • Playback time: 16 hours
  • Bluetooth- yes

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 12:13 IST
