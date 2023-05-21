Home Tech News Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! They can scam you out of money; delete if you downloaded any

Beware of the rising number of fake ChatGPT apps! Know what you should do to save yourself.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 21 2023, 09:58 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
ChatGPT popularity has given birth to a huge number of fake apps! Know how to identify them. (Pexels)

ChatGPT's soaring popularity has turned into an opportunity for online scammers! The buzz around this popular AI chatbot sparked the roll out of slew of fake apps on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Now, cybersecurity firm Sophos has warned the public about these fake ChatGPT apps. It says that downloading these appps can be dangerous and also, they have have near-zero functionality and are constantly serving ads. The report has warned that these apps coerce unsuspecting users into signing up for a subscription that can cost hundreds of dollars a year.

How does this fake ChatGPT app scam work? Sophos refers to these misleading apps as 'fleeceware' and describes them as apps that bombard users with advertisements until they surrender and get the subscription. These apps are deliberately designed to have limited use after the free trial expires, leading users to uninstall the app without realizing they are still bound to make monthly or weekly payments for the subscription.

The report says that five investigated fake ChatGPT apps were available with names such as "Chat GBT" to mislead users and enhance their visibility in the Google Play or App Store rankings. It must be noted that OpenAI's chatGPT provides core features free to use online, while these fake apps charged users anywhere from $10 per month to $70 per year, the report added. Another fleeceware app called Genie enticed users to subscribe for $7 per week or $70 per year, amassing $1 million in revenue over the past month.

What you should do?

  • Some of these ChatGPT fleeceware apps have already been removed from the app stores but it is expected that new ones will surface in the future.
  • Hence, you need to be aware of these fake AI apps. Always be sure before downloading an app that it is real.
  • Also, always be sure to read the fine print before hitting the ‘subscribe' button.
  • In case you find such fake ChatGPT apps, you should report them to Apple and Google.
  • Users who have already installed these apps should adhere to the guidelines provided by the App Store or Google Play store on how to "unsubscribe." Merely deleting the fleeceware app will not cancel the subscription.

First Published Date: 21 May, 09:57 IST
