BGMI AKM vs M416 assault rifles: What they offer during fierce combat

In BGMI, players often face a tough choice when it comes to selecting between two formidable assault rifles: the AKM and the M416. Let's take a closer look at them by examining their stats, advantages, and disadvantages.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 17:28 IST
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
BGMI
1/6 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
BGMI
2/6 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
BGMI
4/6 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game.
5/6 Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game. (BGMI)
There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.
6/6 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
BGMI
View all Images
AKM vs M416: Comparing top assault rifles in BGMI. (BGMI)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players often face a tough choice when it comes to selecting between two formidable assault rifles: the AKM and the M416. Both weapons offer unique features that make them excellent options, making the decision even more challenging during intense battles. Let's take a closer look at the AKM and the M416, examining their stats, advantages, and disadvantages.

AKM: Unleashing Raw Power

The AKM is a 7.62mm assault rifle. It stands out with its high damage per bullet ratio, making it a potent force among assault rifles in BGMI. Its ability to deal significant damage is a clear advantage, but it suffers from a slower firing rate in close-quarter combat.

The AKM's strength lies in its superior armor penetration compared to the M416. This makes it highly effective against heavily armored opponents, showcasing its formidable firepower. With a 30-round magazine that can be expanded to 40 rounds with an extended magazine, the weapon has a range of 60 and a stability rating of 34.

Customisation options for the AKM include attachments like flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, and various sights for better aiming. However, it has downsides such as challenging recoil to manage, especially during rapid fire, making it less accurate for inexperienced players. Furthermore, its iron sights are inconvenient to use, necessitating the use of optics.

M416: Unmatched Versatility

The M416 is the most popularly used assault rifle in BGMI. known for its versatility and reliability. It packs 5.56mm ammunition. It has amazing powers to damage opponents. It has a power rating of 47, and has a zeroing range of 100 to 600 metres. The M416 shares the same muzzle attachment options as the AKM and can equip flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, magazines, and sights.

An advantage of the M416 is its faster reloading speed, further improved to 1.9 seconds with a quickdraw magazine. Additionally, it offers additional attachment slots for a tactical stock and grip, giving you five options for better control and accuracy in both close- and long-range combat. Because of the reduced recoil, players can take more accurate follow-up shots, giving them an advantage in prolonged engagements.

However, the M416 has drawbacks too. Its lower base damage might require more shots to eliminate opponents, especially if they wear higher-level armor. Furthermore, it significantly relies on attachments to fulfil its full power, which might be difficult to obtain early in a match.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 17:28 IST
Tags:
