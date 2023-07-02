BGMI AKM vs M416 assault rifles: What they offer during fierce combat

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players often face a tough choice when it comes to selecting between two formidable assault rifles: the AKM and the M416. Both weapons offer unique features that make them excellent options, making the decision even more challenging during intense battles. Let's take a closer look at the AKM and the M416, examining their stats, advantages, and disadvantages.

AKM: Unleashing Raw Power

The AKM is a 7.62mm assault rifle. It stands out with its high damage per bullet ratio, making it a potent force among assault rifles in BGMI. Its ability to deal significant damage is a clear advantage, but it suffers from a slower firing rate in close-quarter combat.

The AKM's strength lies in its superior armor penetration compared to the M416. This makes it highly effective against heavily armored opponents, showcasing its formidable firepower. With a 30-round magazine that can be expanded to 40 rounds with an extended magazine, the weapon has a range of 60 and a stability rating of 34.

Customisation options for the AKM include attachments like flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, and various sights for better aiming. However, it has downsides such as challenging recoil to manage, especially during rapid fire, making it less accurate for inexperienced players. Furthermore, its iron sights are inconvenient to use, necessitating the use of optics.

M416: Unmatched Versatility

The M416 is the most popularly used assault rifle in BGMI. known for its versatility and reliability. It packs 5.56mm ammunition. It has amazing powers to damage opponents. It has a power rating of 47, and has a zeroing range of 100 to 600 metres. The M416 shares the same muzzle attachment options as the AKM and can equip flash hiders, suppressors, compensators, magazines, and sights.

An advantage of the M416 is its faster reloading speed, further improved to 1.9 seconds with a quickdraw magazine. Additionally, it offers additional attachment slots for a tactical stock and grip, giving you five options for better control and accuracy in both close- and long-range combat. Because of the reduced recoil, players can take more accurate follow-up shots, giving them an advantage in prolonged engagements.

However, the M416 has drawbacks too. Its lower base damage might require more shots to eliminate opponents, especially if they wear higher-level armor. Furthermore, it significantly relies on attachments to fulfil its full power, which might be difficult to obtain early in a match.