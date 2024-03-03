 Billionaire Elon Musk’s X could face EU’s digital dominance crackdown | Tech News
Home Tech News Billionaire Elon Musk’s X could face EU’s digital dominance crackdown

Billionaire Elon Musk’s X could face EU’s digital dominance crackdown

Elon Musk’s social media platform X could face a raft of new European Union rules that place curbs on the behavior of some of the world’s largest technology firms, after the company told regulators it may meet criteria to fall under the scope of the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 12:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker launched! Check price, specs and more
Elon Musk
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy Fit3: This is the latest Samsung fitness tracker. Samsung says it is aimed at democratizing advanced health-monitoring technology to promote a healthier lifestyle for everyone. The device features an aluminum body and a wider display for easier tracking of health and wellness data directly from the wrist, 24/7. 
image caption
2/5 2. Design and Display: With a sleek aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, 45% wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit3 offers a stylish and comfortable fit for everyday wear. Users can personalize their tracker with over 100 preset watch faces or their own photos as backgrounds. Its lightweight design and long battery life of up to 13 days enhance usability.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Comprehensive Health Monitoring: The Galaxy Fit3 prioritizes comprehensive health monitoring, including advanced sleep tracking with features like snore detection and blood oxygen level monitoring. Users receive personalized sleep coaching and insights to improve sleep quality. During the day, users can track over 100 types of workouts and monitor health metrics like heart rate and stress levels.  (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. Safety Features and Connectivity: New safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS enhance user safety by enabling prompt medical support during emergencies. The Galaxy Fit3 seamlessly integrates with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, allowing users to control their smartphone camera, media playback, and sync modes between devices. The Find My Phone feature helps locate misplaced smartphones.  (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Price and Availability: The Galaxy Fit3 is available starting February 23 on Samsung.com and other leading online and offline retail stores. Priced at INR 4999, it comes in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold colors, with an instant multi-bank cashback offer of INR 500.   (Samsung)
Elon Musk
View all Images
Elon Musk's X, along with ByteDance and Booking.com, may fall under new EU rules targeting tech giants such as Google and Meta. (AFP)

Elon Musk's social media platform X could face a raft of new European Union rules that place curbs on the behavior of some of the world's largest technology firms, after the company told regulators it may meet criteria to fall under the scope of the bloc's Digital Markets Act. 

The DMA, set to take effect on Thursday, lays out a series of dos and don'ts for the likes of Alphabet Inc.'s Google Search, Apple's Safari, Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook among others. It could also be applied to Musk's X, as well as Booking Holdings Inc.'s accommodation platform and ByteDance Ltd., the European Commission said late Friday.  

The DMA is intended to head off competition violations by tech firms before they take root. It will be applied to firms with a significant impact on the EU market, with over 45 million monthly active users and 10,000 yearly business users. 

Under the rules, it will be illegal for certain platforms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They'll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, and prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, among other prohibitions and obligations. 

The Brussels-based watchdog has 45 working days to decide whether or not to draw X, Booking.com and ByteDance under the scope of the rules. 

X, ByteDance and Booking didn't immediately respond to a request for comment outside of working hours.

ByteDance previously lost a court bid in which it tried to halt application of the rules.

Also, read these top stories today:

Job seeker? Here is how to stand out in a crowd! LinkedIn impact: As layoffs continue and white-collar workers lose leverage, standing out has become increasingly difficult. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

AI and sports! What is set to happen. When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. Know all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Gamers ahoy! Rockstar Games drops a sneak peek trailer for GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, featuring Vincent Effenburger, with a confirmed release date of March 7, 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 12:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets