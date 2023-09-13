Icon
Bluesky crosses 1 mn users milestone even as Threads declines

Bluesky crosses 1 mn users milestone even as Threads declines

Bluesky has officially reached a significant milestone, boasting one million users.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 13:35 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Bluesky
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Bluesky
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Bluesky
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bluesky
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Bluesky
Bluesky has quickly developed its own subculture characterized by surreal memes, dedicated posting, and much more (AP)

The world of Social media is getting interesting day by day as the fortunes of many platforms keep changing. While Meta's Threads is facing a harsh active user decline, Bluesky seems to be doing the opposite. The social media platform Bluesky, created by Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey is performing really well as the latest statistics suggest. Bluesky has officially reached a significant milestone on September 13 and now boasts having one million users.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Rose Wang, a member of the Bluesky team, celebrated this achievement on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a screenshot. Bluesky, unlike its competitor Threads, has limited access to the app through a waitlist and invitations from existing users, maintaining a smaller user base as it expanded. Although Bluesky had surpassed one million installs in July, it has actually hit the one million user mark now. This distinction is due to the fact that more people downloaded the app than had to wait to get the invite codes to log in. This milestone means that one million individuals were able to create accounts on Bluesky, and not just those who downloaded the app.

In contrast, Threads, Meta's own X/Twitter competitor, employed a different strategy. It experienced a massive surge in signups on its launch day, driven by Meta's promotion to existing Instagram users. Threads achieved an impressive 30 million signups in less than 24 hours and crossed the 100 million mark within five days. However, as we reported earlier, the Threads' daily active users went down by a staggering 70 percent from its peak in early July, which is a massive decline if we compare it to its early success.

Possible reasons for Bluesky's gaining popularity

Bluesky has quickly developed its own subculture characterized by surreal memes, dedicated posting, and much more. Bluesky is gaining users' attention because of such a subculture. The other big reason for Bluesky's surge in active users can be the X platform. It is known to all that after Elon Musk took over the X platform, Bluesky has been witnessing a huge surge in signups. In fact, Bluesky had to halt the signups due to the skyrocketing demand. While Threads and X platforms are in battle with each other, Bluesky seems to be benefiting from that. However, numbers are always uncertain. No matter how many active users Bluesky has gained, it will be really interesting to see how long it will be able to maintain its consistency and thereafter, actually manage to compete with Threads, X, Signal or Telegram.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 13:35 IST
