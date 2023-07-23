Home Tech News Threads in a tight spot after active users drop 70%

Threads in a tight spot after active users drop 70%

Threads will need to revamp its USP in order to remain an active competitor in the field of social media.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 11:51 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
Instagram's ambitious attempt to compete with Twitter through its app "Threads" is facing significant challenges. (Bloomberg)

Just after receiving a huge response in the world of microblogging, the popularity of Threads seems to be fading away - fast. Instagram's ambitious attempt to compete with Twitter through its app "Threads" is facing significant challenges.

Declining Reports

A Forbes report indicates a sharp decline in user engagement of this so-called Twitter killing app. Despite Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's claims of high daily user numbers, the app's daily active users have gone down by a staggering 70 per cent from its peak in early July. It has only 13 million active users currently, down from 44 million from earlier in July.

In comparison, Twitter boasts around 200 million daily active users. This decline in user engagement would have come as a nasty shock to Meta especially as the start had been phenomenal. This failure to retain user interest, and that too in such a short time, means users are not interested in Threads, except as a novelty. That indicates a precarious future for the app.

Meta executives remain optimistic and claim to be working on introducing additional features to revitalize the app. But exactly how it will be different or better than Twitter has not been spelled out. At the moment it is a Twitter clone at best. However, the drastic drop in user activity suggests that Threads requires more than minor tweaks; it needs substantial Twitter-plus features to burnish its appeal.

Reports also indicate that Threads' daily time spent on the app has experienced a significant decline, with users now spending only 4 minutes on the app, compared to the initial 19 minutes, as per Sensor Tower. This has led industry experts to label Threads as the "Twitter killer" that failed to live up to its name. Despite the declining engagement, Threads managed to achieve a milestone of 150 million user sign-ups initially.

The app has seen the most significant adoption in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its total downloads. Brazil follows with around 22 per cent of Threads' installations, and the US represents nearly 16 per cent of the overall downloads.

Battle with Twitter

Threads' battle against Twitter is proving to be an uphill one, with a considerable gap in daily active users. It remains to be seen if Meta can successfully revamp the app and regain user interest or if Threads will fall short as a major competitor in the social media landscape.

And the competition is set to get even fiercer as Jack Dorsey led Bluesky is likely to pull out all the stops that it currently has in place.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 11:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets