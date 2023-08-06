Brilliant! After Elon Musk killed off Larry The Bird, WWF uses Twitter logo to plug wildlife agenda

Larry The Bird is dead! Billionaire Elon Musk has ensured that by ruthlessly replacing it with the current X logo. However, even as millions of Twitter users (X), mourn its passing, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is has used the opportunity in a brilliant way to promote its own agenda - wildlife conservation. WWF Germany has compared the passing of the Twitter bird logo with that of the deaths of countless millions of species on earth due to the changes in the environment wrought by humanity. In reality, the extinction of species that is currently going on at a furious pace has been likened and ccompared to the one that happened during and in the aftermath of the asteroid strike 65 million years ago that caused the demise of the dinosaurs.

WWF, an international NGO, has released a graphic that shows the Twitter logo changing over the years and ending in the X logo that Musk has slapped on the portal recently. In the process, WWF is highlighting the fact that humanity has to act before all wildlife on the planet is doomed. It graphically illustrates the threats currently faced globally by wildlife.

The graphic was released on LinkedIn by McCann Germany, an advertising agency, and it was immediately greeted with an outpouring of emotional reactions. The caption that was placed under the post was in German and when translated, it highlights the tragedy in mind-numbing numbers saying, “The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!” There was an accompanying Green Heart Emoji to go with it indicatong the strong emotions involved.

Putting the plight of wildlife in stark reality, WWF plots the transformation of the Twitter logo from 2006 to the latest version where the bird is replaced entirely by the stark black-and-white X in 2023.

It would be pertinent to recall, that Musk has been quite cold-blooded in the pursuit of his idea about what Twitter should be from the moment he bought it, including the termination of most employees to the obliteration of the Twitter bird, or for that matter virtually hijacking the X logo from a user.