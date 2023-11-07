Car dash camera deals: Vantrue, Transcend to Qubo, check out these options from top brands

Enhance your vehicle's safety and document your journeys with high-quality car dash cameras. So, if you are looking for some really reliable and top-notch dash cameras, here is a list you can go through. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium dual-channel dash cam experience, there's something for everyone. Amazon is currently offering an exceptional opportunity through these deals by providing significant discounts. From 70mai, Transcend, and Vantrue, to Qubo, here are the details of these incredible discounts:

1. 70mai Pro Plus+ A500S Dual Channel Car Dash Cam:

This product offers a 1944P front and 1080P rear camera, a 2" IPS screen, built-in ADAS for safety, and G-sensor technology for recording in emergencies. This top-notch dual-channel dash cam is now priced at just Rs. 10,899, reduced from its original Rs. 14,999. With a 27% discount.

2. Transcend DrivePro 250 Dash Camera

This car dash camera comes with a 1080p camera and a 32GB microSD card. The budget-friendly Transcend DrivePro 250 Dash Camera is now available at only Rs. 9012 after a massive 50% discount from its original price of Rs. 17999.

3. Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam:

For those seeking a premium dual dash cam experience, the Vantrue N2 Pro should fit the bill. This high-end dash cam provides both front and cabin coverage, perfect for ride-sharing and Uber drivers. It is now available for Rs. 16,399, down from its initial price of Rs. 28,000. This 41% discount offers significant savings.

4. DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera:

This compact and affordable dash cam features full HD 1080p recording, emergency recording, super night vision, and user-friendly app control. Amazon is offering the DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera for just Rs. 3,099, a substantial 48% discount from the original price of Rs. 5999.

5. Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro:

It boasts full HD 1080p recording, night vision, loop recording, temperature resistance, and Wi-Fi compatibility. The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is now available for just Rs. 3,990, after a generous 40% discount on Amazon.

These deals present an excellent opportunity to enhance road safety and document your journeys with high-quality dash cam technology. Don't miss out on these incredible savings – get the dash cam that suits your needs while the discounts last.

