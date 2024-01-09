Icon
Home Tech News CES 2024 - top products launched: laptops, chips, mobiles to TVs, check them all out

CES 2024 - top products launched: laptops, chips, mobiles to TVs, check them all out

Here are the biggest product launches and announcements at CES 2024. - laptops, chips, mobiles to TVs. Check NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 chips, Asus ROG Phone 8, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 09:55 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8
Top CES 2024 product launches, from computer chips to TVs, know all. (Asus)

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has finally kicked off in Las Vegas and top brands are revealing their new and latest electronic devices - laptops, chips, mobiles, TVs and much more. The most interesting aspect here is how these tech companies are bringing innovative products and investing in artificial intelligence. While there were multiple product launches at the event such as laptops, TVs, AI computer chips, smartphones, and much more, there were some products that really caught the eye. Top brands such as Asus, Nvidia, LG, and more announced new age technologies which will start to sell in 2024. Check out the top product launches of CES 2024.

CES 2024 product launches

  1. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super series GPU: Nvidia announces its RTX 40 Super series for the computers. The series include three new graphics cards: RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070.

2. XReal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses: These are the new AR glasses which support a dual 3D camera setup. It features two high-resolution 1080p displays with 500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

3. Asus ROG Phone 8 series: The company launched three devices under the series: ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Pro. These are the premium range smartphones by Asus which are the successor of ROG Phone 7 series.

4. LG 98-inch QNED TV: The company announced a massive TV with new AI capabilities. Tom's Guide reported that the TV is powered by a8 AI processor that offers a 1.3x AI performance, 1.6x faster processing speed and a 2.3x boost to graphical performance.

5. Lenovo's latest 2-in-1 crams Windows: It is a 2-in-1 laptop which has capabilities of both, Windows and Android. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It offers 32GB RAM with 1TB SSD storage.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 09:02 IST
