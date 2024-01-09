CES 2024 - top products launched: laptops, chips, mobiles to TVs, check them all out

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has finally kicked off in Las Vegas and top brands are revealing their new and latest electronic devices - laptops, chips, mobiles, TVs and much more. The most interesting aspect here is how these tech companies are bringing innovative products and investing in artificial intelligence. While there were multiple product launches at the event such as laptops, TVs, AI computer chips, smartphones, and much more, there were some products that really caught the eye. Top brands such as Asus, Nvidia, LG, and more announced new age technologies which will start to sell in 2024. Check out the top product launches of CES 2024.

CES 2024 product launches

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super series GPU: Nvidia announces its RTX 40 Super series for the computers. The series include three new graphics cards: RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070.

2. XReal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses: These are the new AR glasses which support a dual 3D camera setup. It features two high-resolution 1080p displays with 500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

3. Asus ROG Phone 8 series: The company launched three devices under the series: ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Pro. These are the premium range smartphones by Asus which are the successor of ROG Phone 7 series.

4. LG 98-inch QNED TV: The company announced a massive TV with new AI capabilities. Tom's Guide reported that the TV is powered by a8 AI processor that offers a 1.3x AI performance, 1.6x faster processing speed and a 2.3x boost to graphical performance.

5. Lenovo's latest 2-in-1 crams Windows: It is a 2-in-1 laptop which has capabilities of both, Windows and Android. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It offers 32GB RAM with 1TB SSD storage.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.