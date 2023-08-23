Chandrayaan-3: AI driving India’s historic landing on the Moon

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly developing field that has an impact in almost every sector. From education, healthcare, and banking to manufacturing and entertainment, AI is propelling efficiency, and increasing productivity with automation. Its impact can be seen in the space race as well, with the world's top space organizations incorporating it into their missions. India's Chandrayaan-3, which is set to make a historic landing on the lunar South Pole later today, is also utilizing this technology in various stages of its third Moon mission.

Chandrayaan-3: Involvement of AI

During the last stage of its landing, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will go through a window of “17 minutes of terror”, where it will carry out a series of maneuvers that are crucial for its landing. These include altitude adjustments, firing thrusters, and scanning the surface for any obstacles - all of which will be done with the help of artificial intelligence. During this period, the Chandrayaan-3 team will only be able to monitor its progress from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, while AI will be at the helm of the Vikram lander. ISRO has already confirmed that the lander will be autonomously controlled by AI using machine learning that will operate its guidance, navigation, control, and other systems.

The Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), using AI algorithms, will scan the landing zone's topography for any obstacles or hurdles that could pose a problem during the soft landing. A vast array of sensors, coupled with cameras, will be operated by AI using algorithms to ensure a safe and secure landing.

The lunar rover, named Pragyan, will also be controlled by AI and operate for a day, conducting various experiments and collecting samples. The rover is fitted with navigation cameras and Rx/Tx antennae that will be used by AI to guide it during its operation. To carry out experiments, the rover is equipped with an Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS), and a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). Using AI, the rover will carry out an elemental analysis of the landing site, as well as study the chemical and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks in the vicinity.

The Vikram lander will touch down on the lunar surface today, August 23, 6:04 PM IST. Be sure to check our live coverage of India's historic touch down on the far side of the Moon.