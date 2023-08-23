Home Tech News Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing Live Updates: In 7 hours, ISRO will attempt the historic soft landing on the Moon
Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing Live Updates: In 7 hours, ISRO will attempt the historic soft landing on the Moon

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India’s second attempt at Moon landing is coming to an exciting finale in just a few hours’ time.

By: HT TECH
Aug 23 2023, 11:47 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: Know the latest updates from ISRO’s historic mission as Vikram Lander attempts to land on the south pole of the Moon. (ISRO twitter)
Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: Know the latest updates from ISRO’s historic mission as Vikram Lander attempts to land on the south pole of the Moon. (ISRO twitter)

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Updates: The nation is now waiting in hopes of witnessing the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) making history by successfully landing the Vikram Lander on the south pole of the Moon, bringing the 40-day space journey to a successful end. Successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission (2019) where the Lander Module unfortunately crashed due to a malfunction

23 Aug 2023, 11:47 IST

Chandrayaan-3 lander established contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter

The Vikram Lander has established two-way communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. ISRO tweeted, “Welcome, buddy! Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM”.  

Establishing the communication was important as the orbiter can be used to relay information to the Lander and the rover in case the communication system gets damaged.

23 Aug 2023, 11:32 IST

PM Modi to watch the the Moon landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the 15th BRICS summit. However, according to reports, he has cleared his schedule to virtually watch the Moon landing via live streams. 

23 Aug 2023, 11:17 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Stream details

You can start watching the live broadcast at 5:20 pm (IST) on Wednesday. You'll be able to see the landing action on the ISRO website, their YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV starting at 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

Before the landing, you can also check out videos and photos sent by cameras on the LVM3-M4 and pictures taken by the Lander cameras.

23 Aug 2023, 11:02 IST

Pragyan rover's journey after landing

The rover will get two weeks (one lunar cycle) to study the atmosphere of the Moon. The Pragyan rover is solar-powered and can only communicate with the Lander. Vikram Lander, on the other hand, can communicate with Earth directly and share all the data. As an emergency backup, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter can also be used for communication.

23 Aug 2023, 10:43 IST

What happens after the lunar landing

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission is able to successfully land on the Moon, the Vikram Lander will open up on one side, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover. Pragyan rover, which has the tricolor and ISRO logo on it, will move out of the lander after a period of 4 hours. Moving at a speed of 1 cm per second, it will use its navigation cameras to scan the surface of the Moon. Its main objective is to collect data on the composition structure of the Moon's atmosphere. On the other hand, Vikram Lander will also be collecting data on near-surface plasma, density, thermal properties, seismicity, and structural composition of the Moon's crust and mantle.

23 Aug 2023, 10:26 IST

Chandrayaan-3 components

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has three components — a lander (Vikram), a rover (Pragyan), and a propulsion module. The lander and rover separated from the propulsion module on August 17 and commenced their descent toward the lunar surface. Meanwhile, the propulsion module will stay in orbit for months and years, and carry out its own series of experiments. Recently, the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 made contact with the orbiter or propulsion module of Chandrayaan-2, establishing two-way communication.

23 Aug 2023, 10:12 IST

Chandrayaan-3 to land today

The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to land on the south pole of the Moon at 6:04 PM IST, August 23. It will have a 17-minute-long descent from its pre-landing orbit that it currently is placed in. The command to begin its descent will be given from ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Centre (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru at 5:47 PM. 

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 10:12 IST
