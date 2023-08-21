Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing - How and when to watch live streaming

India's space agency, ISRO, is preparing for a historic moment. They're getting ready to land their spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, on the Moon. This spacecraft has been circling the Moon for a week after separating from its Propulsion Module.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third mission to the Moon. Its main goal is to learn more about what the Moon is made of, its rocks, and any valuable materials it might have.

When Will Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Begin Landing on the Moon?

ISRO has announced the big moment will happen on August 23 at 6:08 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). That's when the spacecraft will start descending from about 25 kilometers above the Moon's surface. The landing will take about 15 minutes, and the lander will touch down in the Moon's southern polar area.

How Can You Watch Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing Live?

You won't miss this exciting moment!ISRO will broadcast the landing live on its official website and social media platforms. You can also watch it on ISRO's YouTube channel. For those who prefer traditional TV, the event will be shown on the DD National television channel. The live stream will start at 5:27 PM, leading up to the landing at 6:04 PM.

ISRO is also inviting schools and educational institutions all over India to join in. They want students and teachers to get involved by talking about the event and even streaming it live at their schools. ISRO believes that this soft landing will be a fantastic achievement that will inspire young people to get excited about space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 started its journey on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It's been a series of steps, but now it's finally ready to touch the Moon's surface after entering lunar orbit on August 5. This mission is a moment of pride and unity for India, highlighting its scientific and technological expertise and encouraging a passion for science and innovation.