Icon
Home Tech News Changpeng Zhao, Brawling Titan of Binance, Meets a Sudden Defeat

Changpeng Zhao, Brawling Titan of Binance, Meets a Sudden Defeat

Changpeng Zhao had long cultivated the image of the rugged pugilist of the cryptocurrencies world.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 08:30 IST
Icon
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao steps down as CEO of Binance after court pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao steps down as CEO of Binance after court pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering. (AP)
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao steps down as CEO of Binance after court pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering.
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao steps down as CEO of Binance after court pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering. (AP)

Changpeng Zhao had long cultivated the image of the rugged pugilist of the cryptocurrencies world. 

When his rival Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed a year ago, Zhao, or “CZ” as his fans call him, was in the middle of it all, yanking his money in a very public way and helping trigger the ultimately fatal run on the firms. Years earlier he claimed the company's headquarters was wherever he happened to be, a thinly veiled salvo against regulators trying to nail down jurisdiction. And this March, when US regulators charged Zhao and his firm, Binance Holdings, with violating US securities laws, his on-line response was “4,” which is Zhao code for dismissing something as unworthy of his attention.

On Tuesday, though, Zhao cut a very different image in a Seattle courtroom. Dressed in dark suit and pale blue tie before a federal judge, he pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations, including allowing transactions with Hamas and other terrorist groups, under a sweeping deal with the Justice department designed to keep the biggest crypto exchange operating. Binance itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay over $4 billion in penalties. Zhao stepped down as CEO and will pay a $50 million fine.

Zhao's capitulation in many ways is the culmination of a multi-year dragnet by international regulators who sought to rein in and impose regulations on Binance — and, by extension, the broader industry.

Moreover, it marks the second time in less than a year that the crypto universe, still reeling from a crash that shaved some $2 trillion off the value of the market, loses one of its biggest stars. Bankman-Fried may have been the best known name in crypto but Zhao, worth almost $100 billion at his zenith in early 2022, was the wealthiest and most powerful. 

“This is a big deal,” said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments. Zhao's “prominence helped him until it hurt him,” converting him eventually into a big target for authorities. 

Richard Teng, a civil servant-turned-crypto executive, succeeded Zhao. 

Binance Coin, a cryptocurrency also known as BNB that is the main transactional token on the exchange, dropped more than 8% on Tuesday. 

Zhao played a key role in bringing cryptocurrencies into the mainstream. He built Binance into a juggernaut that at one point controlled almost two-thirds of spot trading over centralized exchanges — attracting scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies around the world along the way. 

The departure of crypto's perhaps most iconic remaining executive comes as the industry tries to put its reputation for scandals, scams and other illicit activities behind it. Several entrepreneurs associated with that era, from Bankman-Fried to Do Kwon and Alex Mashinsky, are either in jail or have been charged with alleged crimes that led to multibillion-dollar losses. 

Zhao faces as many as 10 years in prison but is expected to get no more than 18 months under a plea deal that appears to have saved him from the harsh penalties that other prominent crypto criminals have faced. The Justice Department hasn't decided yet what length of a prison term they will seek for him.

Born in China, Zhao moved to Vancouver when he was 12 and became a Canadian citizen. With a computer science degree from McGill University, he began a career building trading systems, including a stint at Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

In 2013, Zhao was running his own software company in Shanghai when he discovered Bitcoin over a poker game. After working at crypto firms Blockchain.info and OKCoin, he started Binance in 2017 together with Chief Marketing Officer Yi He, with whom he has children. 

Binance quickly embarked on an acquisition spree that saw it morph into a brokerage, digital wallet, venture fund, custody service, data provider, digital-art marketplace and token issuer — all under Zhao's direct control. 

Within just a few years, Zhao was the richest person in crypto. Favoring a buzz cut and black polo shirts featuring Binance's logo, he became a fixture on the crypto conference circuit, spending 580 hours on airplanes in 2022 by his own estimate.  

The lack of separation between business actives such as custodial and trading services common among crypto exchanges, unlike in traditional finance — has stirred concerns that giant crypto exchanges like Binance could pose systemic risks. 

When Bankman-Fried's FTX imploded in November 2022, billions of dollars of client funds were trapped because FTX had lent assets to the hedge fund he also controlled, Alameda Research, which had made huge losing bets. Zhao himself  helped hasten FTX's demise with a post on Twitter about selling Binance's holding of its native token FTT, which touched off a stampede to withdraw money from FTX.

Bankman-Fried was convicted of a massive fraud in early November and is awaiting sentencing. He faces the possibility of decades in prison. 

Binance and other exchanges have argued that they present no similar risks because all of their client assets are kept separated and thus available for withdrawal at any time. Zhao himself regularly uses the term “SAFU” in tweets to assure customers that their funds are safe.  

In the third quarter, the exchange has accounted for about 38% of all trading volumes across the spot market, down from nearly 55% in the first quarter of the year, according to researcher CCData. By comparison, Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest US crypto exchange, had a 5.7% market share in the quarter.

While Zhao publicly displayed defiance amid the charges, Binance authorities were working with regulators behind the scenes. Even Zhao's official statement back in March was a bit more conciliatory than his “4” tweet, saying the firm was looking for “amicable solutions.” 

The 4 tweet quickly became a favorite of his on-line detractors Tuesday. It actually represented, they snickered, the $4 billion fine Binance would pay.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 08:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon