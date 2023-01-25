    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News ChatGPT Professional plan released by OpenAI; Check the pricing and benefits

    ChatGPT Professional plan released by OpenAI; Check the pricing and benefits

    OpenAI has released a Professional plan of ChatGPT for those who seek more benefits. Know all details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 13:05 IST
    ChatGPT
    ChatGPT Professional Plan is reportedly rolling out for a few users globally. (AFP)
    ChatGPT
    ChatGPT Professional Plan is reportedly rolling out for a few users globally. (AFP)

    OpenAI had hinted at a paid plan for chatGPT for professional use cases and now, it is true. Based on some reports, it is said that OpenAI has rolled out a new paid subscription plan for its ChatGPT chatbot. While the company is yet to make any official announcement, OpenAI has shared a waitlist for the professional tier along with all the benefits. OpenAI did not hint at the pricing but based on reports from several users who already have subscribed, the ChatGPT Professional plan is available to select users at a price of $42 per month (approximately Rs. 3400 per month).

    Based on a LinkedIn post by Linas Belinas, OpenAi is already showing a premium plan priced at $42 per month. The listing shows the exclusive benefits this plan will offer, which includes no downtime, faster response and early access to new functionalities. 

    Another uses on Twitter shared a video of the Professional Plan in action on both the desktop and mobile platforms. Zahid Khwaja, the user, also shared his proof of payment made to OpenAI and confirmed that the paid plan was much faster than the free version.

    ChatGPT has a faster paid plan

    Note that only a few users seem to have access to this paid plan and OpenAI is yet to announce anything officially on this front. In the last announcement made by OpenAI almost a week ago, it said, “We're starting to think about how to monetise ChatGPT (early thinking, nothing official to share yet). Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetisation is one way we're considering to ensure its long-term viability. We're interested in chatting with some folks for ~15 min to get some early feedback. If you're interested in chatting, please fill out this form (takes ~10 min to fill out).”

    “Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance,” said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI in a tweet earlier this month. The post also shared a link to the “waitlist” to test out the paid version.

    Note that OpenAI continue to offer its free version to users as you read this. The free version simply requires you to make an account with OpenAI and get limited access to the Chatbot's functionality.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 12:29 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games