ChatGPT Professional plan released by OpenAI; Check the pricing and benefits

OpenAI has released a Professional plan of ChatGPT for those who seek more benefits. Know all details here.

OpenAI had hinted at a paid plan for chatGPT for professional use cases and now, it is true. Based on some reports, it is said that OpenAI has rolled out a new paid subscription plan for its ChatGPT chatbot. While the company is yet to make any official announcement, OpenAI has shared a waitlist for the professional tier along with all the benefits. OpenAI did not hint at the pricing but based on reports from several users who already have subscribed, the ChatGPT Professional plan is available to select users at a price of $42 per month (approximately Rs. 3400 per month).

Based on a LinkedIn post by Linas Belinas, OpenAi is already showing a premium plan priced at $42 per month. The listing shows the exclusive benefits this plan will offer, which includes no downtime, faster response and early access to new functionalities.

Another uses on Twitter shared a video of the Professional Plan in action on both the desktop and mobile platforms. Zahid Khwaja, the user, also shared his proof of payment made to OpenAI and confirmed that the paid plan was much faster than the free version.

ChatGPT has a faster paid plan

Note that only a few users seem to have access to this paid plan and OpenAI is yet to announce anything officially on this front. In the last announcement made by OpenAI almost a week ago, it said, “We're starting to think about how to monetise ChatGPT (early thinking, nothing official to share yet). Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetisation is one way we're considering to ensure its long-term viability. We're interested in chatting with some folks for ~15 min to get some early feedback. If you're interested in chatting, please fill out this form (takes ~10 min to fill out).”

“Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance,” said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI in a tweet earlier this month. The post also shared a link to the “waitlist” to test out the paid version.

Note that OpenAI continue to offer its free version to users as you read this. The free version simply requires you to make an account with OpenAI and get limited access to the Chatbot's functionality.