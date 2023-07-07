Home Tech News Coming soon to Threads app- a 'following' feed and much more

Coming soon to Threads app- a 'following' feed and much more

Meta's new app called Threads, which is being called a Twitter-killer has many things going for it, including the fact that the full might of Instagram is behind it, but it lacks a crucial feature.

5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
Instagram launches its Snapchat-inspired standalone messaging app ‘Threads’ (Meta)

Meta Platforms's new Threads app, which is being called a Twitter-killer, has many things going for it, including teh fact that the full might of Instagram is behind it, but it lacks a crucial feature. It does not have a feed that only shows posts from people you follow. Threads currently shows postings from both following and unfollowed accounts. Twitter, on the other hand, offers separate "Following" and "For You" feeds, TechCrunch reported.

However, there is good news for Threads lovers. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, responded to requests that it is on the list of planned features. Mosseri made this statement in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Since Instagram already has a "Following" list view alongside its default algorithmic feed, it seems logical for Threads to include one as well.

Other improvements on the list, according to Mosseri, include the ability to switch between Threads accounts and the ability to modify posts.

But that is not all! There are other basic features missing from the app, like the ability to search hashtags. Also, If you wish to share a Thread post on your website, there is no embed code yet – simply a url. Although users have requested the option to double tap to like a post, Mosseri explained that implementing this would conflict with the need to tap on a thread to view the full thread.

What are the limitations?

Threads allows Instagram users to log in with their existing credentials and publish short updates that include text (up to 500 characters), links, photographs, and videos (up to five minutes in length). Currently available on iOS and Android in 100 countries, Threads is not accessible in the EU due to concerns about complying with local data privacy regulations.

While Bluesky, supported by Jack Dorsey, has gained popularity by utilizing its decentralized protocol, the AT Protocol, Instagram's Threads app will soon support ActivityPub—the same protocol used by Mastodon, an open-source Twitter alternative, and other federated apps.

To use Threads, users must first authenticate using their Instagram login details. The app will then display their existing account information, including their name, username, photo, and followers. The verification status will also be carried over to the new app.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:22 IST
