Coming soon to Threads app- a 'following' feed and much more

Meta Platforms's new Threads app, which is being called a Twitter-killer, has many things going for it, including teh fact that the full might of Instagram is behind it, but it lacks a crucial feature. It does not have a feed that only shows posts from people you follow. Threads currently shows postings from both following and unfollowed accounts. Twitter, on the other hand, offers separate "Following" and "For You" feeds, TechCrunch reported.

However, there is good news for Threads lovers. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, responded to requests that it is on the list of planned features. Mosseri made this statement in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Since Instagram already has a "Following" list view alongside its default algorithmic feed, it seems logical for Threads to include one as well.

Other improvements on the list, according to Mosseri, include the ability to switch between Threads accounts and the ability to modify posts.

But that is not all! There are other basic features missing from the app, like the ability to search hashtags. Also, If you wish to share a Thread post on your website, there is no embed code yet – simply a url. Although users have requested the option to double tap to like a post, Mosseri explained that implementing this would conflict with the need to tap on a thread to view the full thread.

What are the limitations?

Threads allows Instagram users to log in with their existing credentials and publish short updates that include text (up to 500 characters), links, photographs, and videos (up to five minutes in length). Currently available on iOS and Android in 100 countries, Threads is not accessible in the EU due to concerns about complying with local data privacy regulations.

While Bluesky, supported by Jack Dorsey, has gained popularity by utilizing its decentralized protocol, the AT Protocol, Instagram's Threads app will soon support ActivityPub—the same protocol used by Mastodon, an open-source Twitter alternative, and other federated apps.

To use Threads, users must first authenticate using their Instagram login details. The app will then display their existing account information, including their name, username, photo, and followers. The verification status will also be carried over to the new app.