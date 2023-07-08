Home Tech News Court slaps $61,000 penalty on man over Thumbs-Up emoji; it can be dangerous for you too

Court slaps $61,000 penalty on man over Thumbs-Up emoji; it can be dangerous for you too

The Thumbs-Up emoji cost this man $61000. Know what the court said about Thumbs-up emoji meaning.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 09:49 IST
WhatsApp Emoji Reactions are here! Know how to access this feature
image caption
1/6 WhatsApp users are getting a bunch of new features these days! And one of the most talked-about is WhatsApp emoji reactions. (Bloomberg)
Emojis
2/6 WhatsApp has rolled out a set of six emojis that includes: thumbs up, red heart, laughing smiley, shocking emoji, crying emoji, and thanks. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed that more emojis are coming soon. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/6 WhatsApp users can react to both group and individual chats with this feature. Well, if you haven’t seen the emoji reactions yet on your app, this must be coming soon. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 The WhatsApp Emoji reaction feature can be accessed through a certain process. All you need to do is tap and hold on to a message on which you want to react. It will pop up the emojis tray for you to choose. (Mint_Print)
image caption
5/6 Once you get the options of emojis, choose the reactive emojis according to your preference. You can choose any of the mentioned emojis. (Mint_Print)
image caption
6/6 Also, you can keep track of all the reacted messages of the incoming and outgoing messages by tapping on the reaction button. (Mint_Print)
thumbs-up emoji
View all Images
Man fined $61,000 for thumbs-up emoji in landmark case. (Emojipedia)

In Canada, a judge has made a decision that says the Thumbs-up emoji can be considered a valid form of signature. The judge believes that courts should adapt to how people communicate nowadays. Because of this ruling, a farmer was told to pay a penalty of $61,442 for breaking an emoji Thumbs-up contract, BBC reported.

A grain buyer from South West Terminal was involved in a case heard in Saskatchewan's Court of King's Bench. In March 2021, the buyer sent a text message to a large number of clients, stating that they were interested in purchasing 86 tonnes of flax for $12.73 a bushel.

The buyer, Kent Mickleborough, called the farmer, Chris Achter, and provided him with a picture of the contract for the delivery of the flax in November. Kent asked Chris to confirm the contract.

Chris Achter, the seller, responded with a Thumbs-up emoji. But in November, Achter didn't deliver the flax, and by then, the price of the crop had gone up.

Thumbs-up emoji meaning

The seller and the buyer didn't agree on what the emoji meant. The buyer used previous messages to say that the emoji showed that the seller agreed to the contract terms.

Achter explained that the emoji only meant that he had received the contract.

Justice Keene used a definition of the emoji from Dictionary.com to support his argument. According to the definition, emojis are used to show agreement, approval, or encouragement in digital communication. Justice Keene said that while this definition might not be official, it matched his understanding of emojis.

He stated that, while a signature is the traditional technique of confirming someone's identification, newer ways such as emojis can also do so. Justice Keene mentioned that a thumbs-up emoji might not be the usual way to "sign" a document, but it still does two important things: it shows who signed it and it shows that the person accepts the contract. In this case, the signatory was identified by their cell phone number.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 09:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets