On new Delhi Metro app, buy tickets directly from smartphones

The Delhi Metro launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 12:05 IST
The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets for travelling across its network, officials said.

The app 'DMRC TRAVEL' was formally launched by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC from the Metro Bhawan here in the presence of senior officials.

With this new mobile app, passengers can now purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues. Passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute.

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

In addition, this app has other passenger-centric features like travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. It also shows route information from origin to destination, including interchange stations. One can view transaction history, re-book a ticket for same origin-destination and return journey, it said

The app will be available for download on Android platform which will be followed by iOS platform soon, allowing a wide range of users to experience the convenience of mobile Quick Response (QR)-code ticketing. Passengers are encouraged to download the app from their respective app stores and explore the features and benefits it offers, it added.

In order to provide such user friendly, cashless and fast mode of ticketing, the DMRC carried out a mammoth technically challenging exercise of upgrading its AFC gates, which were already in passenger services, on all its corridors without shutting down these gates even for a single day in record time, the officials said.

The entire exercise was taken up mostly during limited time available in the night once the passenger services were over, in a manner that once the services resumed next day, all the gates were again kept functional for passengers. The DMRC has already upgraded over 60 per cent of its AFC gates with QR-code scanners and remaining are also targeted to be covered within next one or two months, they said.

With the introduction of the 'DMRC TRAVEL' app, it aims to enhance the overall commuting experience of passengers by providing a modern and user-friendly ticketing solution. This initiative aligns with DMRC's commitment to leveraging technology for the comfortable commute of its valued passengers, it said.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 12:04 IST
