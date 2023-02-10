    Trending News

    Home Tech News Did you know ChatGPT can (almost) pass US Medical Licensing Exam?

    Did you know ChatGPT can (almost) pass US Medical Licensing Exam?

    Kung and colleagues tested ChatGPT's performance on the USMLE, a highly standardized and regulated series of three exams (Steps 1, 2CK, and 3) required for medical licensure in the United States.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 11:40 IST
    Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
    ChatGPT
    1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
    ChatGPT
    4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
    ChatGPT
    View all Images
    New artificial intelligence (AI) system, called ChatGPT is intended to produce writing that resembles that of a person by anticipating future word sequences. (REUTERS)

    ChatGPT can score at or around the roughly 60 per cent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), with responses that make coherent, internal sense and contain frequent insights, according to a study by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth that was published February 9, 2023, in the open-access journal PLOS Digital Health.

    A large language model (LLM), or new artificial intelligence (AI) system, called ChatGPT is intended to produce writing that resembles that of a person by anticipating future word sequences. ChatGPT is unable to conduct online searches, unlike most chatbots. Instead, it produces text based on word relationships that are predicted by internal processes.

    Kung and colleagues tested ChatGPT's performance on the USMLE, a highly standardized and regulated series of three exams (Steps 1, 2CK, and 3) required for medical licensure in the United States. Taken by medical students and physicians-in-training, the USMLE assesses knowledge spanning most medical disciplines, ranging from biochemistry, to diagnostic reasoning, to bioethics.

    After screening to remove image-based questions, the authors tested the software on 350 of the 376 public questions available from the June 2022 USMLE release.

    After indeterminate responses were removed, ChatGPT scored between 52.4 per cent and 75.0 per cent across the three USMLE exams. The passing threshold each year is approximately 60 per cent. ChatGPT also demonstrated 94.6 per cent concordance across all its responses and produced at least one significant insight (something that was new, non-obvious, and clinically valid) for 88.9 per cent of its responses. Notably, ChatGPT exceeded the performance of PubMedGPT, a counterpart model trained exclusively on biomedical domain literature, which scored 50.8 per cent on an older dataset of USMLE-style questions.

    While the relatively small input size restricted the depth and range of analyses, the authors note their findings provide a glimpse of ChatGPT's potential to enhance medical education, and eventually, clinical practice. For example, they add, clinicians at AnsibleHealth already use ChatGPT to rewrite jargon-heavy reports for easier patient comprehension.

    "Reaching the passing score for this notoriously difficult expert exam, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a notable milestone in clinical AI maturation," say the authors.

    Author Dr Tiffany Kung added that ChatGPT's role in this research went beyond being the study subject: "ChatGPT contributed substantially to the writing of [our] manuscript... We interacted with ChatGPT much like a colleague, asking it to synthesize, simplify, and offer counterpoints to drafts in progress...All of the co-authors valued ChatGPT's input."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 11:37 IST
