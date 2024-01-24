Does Google incognito mode track your activities in browser? Know what is happening

Just weeks after Google agreed to settle the $5 billion class-action case regarding its tracking of user data even in Google incognito mode, the tech giant changed the disclaimer recently. For the unaware, Google was hit with a lawsuit in 2020 that alleged that Chrome still collected user data such as browsing history and IP addresses even when browsing in incognito mode. While Google defended itself saying that it warned users that some websites collected data, the judge ruled against the tech giant, stating that it did not explicitly mention the continued data collection by websites. Last month, Google agreed to settle the lawsuit. Later this month, the settlement terms will be presented to the court. Now, the tech giant has discreetly added a disclaimer that explicitly states this information it collects in incognito mode. Know what's new.

New disclaimer in Google Chrome incognito mode

MSPowerUser spotted the change in the latest Canary build of Google Chrome version 122.0.6251.0. The new disclaimer states, “Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved. Learn more”.

So, what's new? The disclaimer now explicitly mentions that while others won't be able to see your previous activity carried out in incognito mode, it won't change how the websites you visit collect your data. Therefore, even when you're using Google Chrome in incognito mode, websites you visit, your employer or school, and even your internet provider might be able to see your activity.

The change is being reflected in the Canary versions of Chrome on PCs, Android, and other platforms. In an email to the Verge, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said that this change provides “even more information to users about Incognito Mode”.

Also read other top stories today:

Fixing Broken AI! RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws in artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom. Dive in here to find out more.

Big Tech Powers SmallBiz WIth AI Power! The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. And it is the Big Tech majors Like Microsoft that are leading the way. Know what Microsoft is doing here.

Health-Tracking Tech Race! Samsung is exploring the development of a non-invasive blood sugar monitor and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious healthcare goals in a race with Apple. Jump in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!