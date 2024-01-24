Does Google incognito mode track your activities in browser? Know what is happening

Icon
Google incognito mode disclaimer has been discretely altered and now it explicitly inicates what it does about user data collection in their browser. Know what’s new in the Google incognito mode.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 13:03 IST
Apple Safari emerges as 2nd most-used browser after Google Chrome; check top 5
1/5 As per a recent Statcounter report, Safari has regained its position as the second most preferred web browser globally.  (Pexels)
2/5 Presently, 11.87 percent of desktop users use Safari on a regular basis, while Microsoft Edge slips to the third position with a market share of 11 percent. (Microsoft )
3/5 On the other hand, Google Chrome remains undefeated as the top desktop browser globally, with a significant market share of 66.13 percent.  (Unsplash)
4/5 Firefox and Opera have secured the 4th and 5th spot in the top 5 with 5.65 percent and 3.09 percent share respectively.  (Unsplash)
5/5 In the mobile realm, Chrome remains the reigning champion with a significant market share of 61.96 percent with Apple's Safari following in second place with 26.85 percent. (Unsplash)
Parent company Alphabet has changed the disclaimer in the Canary versions of Google Chrome incognito mode. (Pexels)

Just weeks after Google agreed to settle the $5 billion class-action case regarding its tracking of user data even in Google incognito mode, the tech giant changed the disclaimer recently. For the unaware, Google was hit with a lawsuit in 2020 that alleged that Chrome still collected user data such as browsing history and IP addresses even when browsing in incognito mode. While Google defended itself saying that it warned users that some websites collected data, the judge ruled against the tech giant, stating that it did not explicitly mention the continued data collection by websites. Last month, Google agreed to settle the lawsuit. Later this month, the settlement terms will be presented to the court. Now, the tech giant has discreetly added a disclaimer that explicitly states this information it collects in incognito mode. Know what's new.

New disclaimer in Google Chrome incognito mode

MSPowerUser spotted the change in the latest Canary build of Google Chrome version 122.0.6251.0. The new disclaimer states, “Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved. Learn more”.

So, what's new? The disclaimer now explicitly mentions that while others won't be able to see your previous activity carried out in incognito mode, it won't change how the websites you visit collect your data. Therefore, even when you're using Google Chrome in incognito mode, websites you visit, your employer or school, and even your internet provider might be able to see your activity.

The change is being reflected in the Canary versions of Chrome on PCs, Android, and other platforms. In an email to the Verge, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said that this change provides “even more information to users about Incognito Mode”. 

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 12:32 IST
