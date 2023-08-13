Home Tech News Does Jupiter orbit the Sun? Awesome secret that will blow your mind

Does Jupiter orbit the Sun? Awesome secret that will blow your mind

Jupiter's orbit is not what you may think it is. It does not really orbit the Sun! Explore its mesmerising dance and the interconnected cosmic choreography of our solar system.

By: HT TECH
Aug 13 2023
Jupiter's cosmic dance: Unveiling the truth behind Its orbit around the Sun.
Jupiter's cosmic dance: Unveiling the truth behind Its orbit around the Sun. (Pexels)

In our envisioning of the solar system, the sun typically takes centre stage, with planets orbiting obediently around it. This portrayal simplifies matters, yet it falls short of capturing the true dynamics at play. Enter Jupiter, our colossal neighbour, which defies the conventional pattern. Its orbit doesn't revolve around the sun's core as commonly perceived. Yes, that is true, Jupiter does not really orbit the Sun, but around an intriguing point known as the barycenter – a point within the empty space separating Jupiter and the Sun.

Jupiter's Unique Dance Around the Barycenter

The reason behind this celestial choreography lies in Jupiter's enormity. Not only is the sun's gravitational pull at play here, but Jupiter's own gravitational influence also extends to the sun's movements. This intricate interplay of forces shapes Jupiter's extraordinary orbit. Despite the sun's overwhelming mass, Jupiter's gravitational influence over it remains surprisingly minute – merely one-thousandth of the sun's pull on Jupiter, according to a Howstuffworks report.

Jupiter's 11.8-Year Orbit

Jupiter's journey around the sun is unlike the familiar rhythm of Earth's orbit. It takes a span of 11.8 Earth years for Jupiter to complete its orbital circuit. Interestingly, this time span aligns perfectly with the sun's own circumnavigation of the shared barycenter. This equilibrium highlights a crucial detail: the barycenter's position is situated at a distance of 1.07 times the sun's radius from its core, which corresponds to around 7 percent of the sun's radius from its surface.

What's even more fascinating is that the sun itself doesn't remain stationary either. A bird's-eye view of the solar plane reveals a subtle wobble as the sun gracefully circles the barycenter.

Practical Implications and Insights

Beyond being a nugget of knowledge to impress at social gatherings, this understanding holds practical value. Scientists engaged in the quest for exoplanets can leverage similar wobbles observed in distant stars to deduce the existence of massive celestial companions. This linkage between seemingly unrelated elements showcases the interconnected nature of our universe.

Jupiter isn't alone in its departure from the central sun-centric orbit. In reality, none of the planets, including Earth, follow a trajectory that aligns precisely with the sun's core. Instead, they are subtly influenced by their respective barycenters, which are nestled deep within the sun's fiery interior.

Jupiter's immense size continues to wield influence over these orbital dynamics. In a hypothetical scenario where all the planets were amassed and doubled, Jupiter's colossal mass would still overshadow this combined weight.

Even with this newfound knowledge, our conventional understanding of the solar system remains intact. The exploration of barycenter dynamics underscores the interconnected nature of celestial objects, where every planetary body plays its part, whether on a grand scale or a subtle one. The solar system transforms from a mere collection of predictable orbits into a captivating symphony, with each element contributing to a harmonious cosmic composition.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 08:39 IST
