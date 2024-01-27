Icon
Home Tech News Don’t delete Slack or Signal chats, US agencies warn companies

Don’t delete Slack or Signal chats, US agencies warn companies

As more employees use instant messaging at work in lieu of email, federal antitrust enforcers issued a warning Friday: Companies under investigation must turn over those records.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 27 2024, 09:20 IST
Icon
messaging apps
Federal antitrust enforcers are requiring companies under investigation to preserve and turn over instant messaging records, including chats from platforms like Slack and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal. (AFP)
messaging apps
Federal antitrust enforcers are requiring companies under investigation to preserve and turn over instant messaging records, including chats from platforms like Slack and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal. (AFP)

As more employees use instant messaging at work in lieu of email, federal antitrust enforcers issued a warning Friday: Companies under investigation must turn over those records. 

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission announced they are tweaking the language they send to companies under investigation to make clear they are required to preserve and turn over chats from platforms such as Salesforce Inc.'s Slack and ephemeral messaging apps like Meta Platforms Inc.'s WhatsApp and Signal. Failure to preserve those messages can lead to fines or potential criminal charges for document destruction, the agencies said.

The announcement comes as antitrust enforcers have raised concerns in recent cases about deletion of chats and messages. 

The Justice Department has asked the federal judge overseeing its antitrust suit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to sanction the company for failing to preserve internal communications between employees. A different federal judge chastised Google's top lawyer, Kent Walker, last year over the company's record-keeping practices that led to the destruction of messages on Google Chats, the tech giant's internal messaging program. 

Meanwhile, the FTC alleged that Amazon.com Inc. employees including founder and former Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos used the messaging app Signal to hide communications from the regulator, which was investigating the company for antitrust violations. Amazon has denied that its employees deleted messages, saying the company informed the FTC about the Signal usage and “painstakingly collected Signal conversations from its employees' phones, and allowed agency staff to inspect those conversations.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 09:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon