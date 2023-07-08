Home Tech News Early Amazon Prime Day sale: Huge price cuts announced on Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Watch 5

Early Amazon Prime Day sale: Huge price cuts announced on Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Watch 5

Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which will be on July 11 and July 12 in the US, but awesome discounts are already rolling out. Check what these early Amazon Prime Day deals are.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 20:45 IST
Latest phones launched this week: Samsung Galaxy M34, Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more
Motorola Razr 40
1/6 Motorola Razr 40 Series: Motorola has launched its foldable smartphones - Razr 40 priced at Rs. 59999 and Razr 40 Ultra at Rs. 89999. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a large cover display of 3.6 inches and a main 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
2/6 On the other hand, the Razr 40 features a 1.5-inch cover display and it is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4200mAh battery.  (Motorola)
image caption
3/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Starting at Rs. 34999, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS camera.   (iQOO)
Realme Narzo 60 5G series: The series unveiled two new smartphones -- Narzo 60 5G priced at Rs. 17999 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G at Rs. 19999. The Narzo 60 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G, while the Narzo 50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. 
4/6 Realme Narzo 60 5G series: The series unveiled two new smartphones -- Narzo 60 5G priced at Rs. 17999 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G at Rs. 19999. The Narzo 60 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G, while the Narzo 50 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.  (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy M34
5/6 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 16999 and is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset, a massive 6000mAh battery, and features a triple camera setup of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.  (Ijaj Khan / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 If you are not content with these, then there are some more smartphone launches on the way. Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 10 Pro Plus on July 10, while the much anticipated Nothing Phone 2 will hit the shelves on July 11.  (HT Tech)
Motorola Razr
View all Images
Grab the best early Prime Day deals before they are gone. (Motorola )

Exciting news! Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which will be on July 11 and July 12. But guess what? You don't have to wait until then to catch some fantastic deals that have been rolled out. Amazon has started offering early Prime Day deals even before the big shopping event begins. And we have explored some of the best deals just for you!

Do note that to take part in Prime Day sale, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already a member, don't worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and join in on this year's Prime Day sale. Check out this amazing deal on Motorola Razr+, Samsung Galaxy Watch and more.

1. Motorola Razr+

The foldable Moto Razr+ was released just last month, and it's already getting a 15 percent discount for Prime Day. However, there's a catch: you have to be a Prime member and request an invite first. Once you have done that, you can purchase the phone on Prime Day at the discounted price. It's worth the extra step because you will get an unlocked Razr+ for only $850 instead of the usual $1,000.

The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch screen when unfolded and a 3.6-inch screen when folded, which is larger than the 1.9-inch exterior screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Its foldable design allows for different uses, such as using it as a tripod and saving space in your pocket.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now available with a discount! You can grab the 40mm model for just $199 or the 44mm model for $229.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the newest smartwatch from Samsung, and it's a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. It runs on the powerful Exynos W920 processor, which is 20% faster than the one in the Galaxy Watch 4. The watch also boasts 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

In terms of health features, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a new BioActive sensor that can measure your heart rate, blood pressure, body composition, and body temperature. It even includes an ECG sensor and an SpO2 sensor. Plus, it operates on Wear OS 3, Google's latest smartwatch operating system, which is faster and more responsive than before.

These are just a couple of the exciting early Prime Day deals available. Keep an eye out for more amazing offers as Prime Day approaches. Happy shopping!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 20:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets