Home Tech News Earth-directed solar flares can erupt soon, detects NASA SDO; aurora-sparking solar storms possible

Earth-directed solar flares can erupt soon, detects NASA SDO; aurora-sparking solar storms possible

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has revealed that M-class solar flares could be hurled towards Earth. Know details of this close encounter.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 13:45 IST
Geomagnetic storm to spark auroras, radio blackouts on Earth soon, reveals NASA
Solar flare
1/6 A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere that is caused by solar activity. Since we are moving close to the 25th solar cycle, the frequency of solar activity has increased and this will likely lead to more powerful solar storms being generated by our Sun. (REUTERS)
Solar flare
2/6 NASA and NOAA have suggested that a coronal mass ejection (CME) is moving close to the Earth and might collide with it on November 12. This CME can cause geomagnetic storms leading to aurora lights and radio blackouts.  (Pexels)
3/6 Renowned space weather physicist, and solar storm enthusiast, Tamitha Skov, explained it all with her post on her X account, “A #Solarstorm Encore: A new direct hit comes! NOAA & NASA models show an impact expected by November 12 (optimistic estimates say late November 11 if the storm is fast). Although not as strong as the recent storm, this one could reach G2 levels & bring #aurora to mid-latitudes.”  (Pixabay)
4/6 It should be kept in mind that predictions of geomagnetic storm by these models can change as exact forecasts are tough to make. The upcoming geomagnetic storm can affect drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders.  (Pixabay)
Solar flare
5/6 GOES-16 is the first of the GOES-R series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated by NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It is an important tool for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather prediction, along with other space phenomena.  (NASA)
Solar flare
6/6 Apart from this, the NASA SDO observes the Sun to collect data from various solar activities. For this, it uses three major instruments including They include the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI), Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE), and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA). These initiatives by NASA  are extremely necessary to predict the phenomenons like a Geomagnetic storm. (NASA)
Sunspot AR3483 harbours a “beta-gamma” magnetic field, as per the report. (Unsplash)

The Sun has turned volatile and its activity is expected to increase further as the peak of solar cycle 25 comes closer. The current solar cycle has already exceeded expectations, with more number of sunspots already seen than predicted. Earth could be in line to face CMEs, solar flares, solar storms, and other particles with potentially disastrous consequences in the coming weeks and months.

In a new development, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which carries a full suite of instruments to observe the Sun, has recently revealed that Earth could be in the firing line of a sunspot and dangerous solar flares could be hurled out that could have the potential to wreak havoc.

Dangerous sunspot

According to a report by spaceweather.com, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), forecasts that a region on the Sun's surface, termed Sunspot AR3483, has a “'beta-gamma” magnetic field that could trigger M-class solar flares. While the sunspot is diminishing, it still holds enough power to hurl out flares.

The report states, “Departing sunspot AR3483 has a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that harbors energy for M-class solar flares”. For the unaware, M-class solar flares have moderate intensity, and have the potential to cause power blackouts as well as radio interferences.

These flares are classified according to their strength on the logarithmic scale, similar to how earthquakes are measured. The smallest ones are A-class which occur at near background levels, followed by B, C, and M, while X-rated flares are the strongest.

How do solar flares affect tech?

Like asteroids, solar flares also pose a threat to Earth. Strong solar flares can cause power and radio blackouts for several hours or even days, spark auroras, give people in airplanes doses of radiation and can even influence elections! Technological instruments are especially at risk during flares. This is because when cosmic rays strike Earth, they release various particles like energetic neutrons, muons, pions and alpha particles. Although these particles do not affect the human body, they also pass through integrated circuits and cause damage, often changing the data stored in the memory.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 13:44 IST

