Elon Musk’s X could get a new Premium feature for Enhanced Discovery

By now, it is clear that Elon Musk is heavily pushing to expand the premium user base on X (formerly Twitter). In 2023 alone, the platform has introduced multiple exclusive features for its X Premium subscription. Some of these features have also proven to be controversial, and users have argued that they restrict the existing features from free users, calling them draconian. Adding to the list, a new report has revealed that X is now working on yet another premium feature called Enhanced Discovery. It can be used to check similar or related features.

According to a report by Android Authority, which found the feature in the string of the latest beta version of X for Android, the Enhanced Discovery feature has been added in the backend.

Enhanced Discovery feature coming to X

The codes referring to the feature are shown below:

<string name="similar_posts_blue_upsell_description">Similar posts lets you find relevant content related to the subject matter of a post</string>

<string name="similar_posts_blue_upsell_negative_button">Maybe later</string>

<string name="similar_posts_blue_upsell_positive_button">Get more info</string>

<string name="similar_posts_blue_upsell_title">Subscribe to Premium to unlock enhanced discovery</string>

<string name="similar_posts_empty_state_description">No Similar posts found</string>

<string name="similar_posts_empty_state_title">Try again later</string>

<string name="similar_posts_title">Similar posts</string>

As you can see from the string of code above, the new feature lets you find relevant content related to the subject matter of a post. The blue upsell title which says ‘Subscribe to Premium to unlock enhanced discovery' shows that it is a premium feature.

Interestingly, X already has a few ways to look for similar content. Users can use hashtags, check trends, or do manual keyword searches in order to look for such posts. It is unclear at the moment how this feature will work and how that will change the functionality of the existing methods.

Recently, X has added another feature for premium users. The Elon Musk-owned social media platform now lets users restrict the replies to a post to only those who are verified by X, meaning they have the $7.99 monthly subscription. At the moment, X has not made it the default option, and ‘everyone can reply' is still set as default unless the user changes it. Some users are calling this feature a ‘paywall' to reply to posts, something which is considered a basic feature for social media platforms.

