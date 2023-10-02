Elon Musk's X Partners With Paris Hilton for Shopping, Video Push

Social media platform X is partnering with Paris Hilton and her digital ad agency 11:11 Media as it seeks new revenue and to redefine the platform formerly known as Twitter. X will work with Hilton to create original video content on fashion, beauty, travel and other topics, the company announced Monday. Hilton, an American media personality and socialite, will also help promote the launch of X's new products and services.

X has been pushing for new avenues of growth since Elon Musk's chaotic takeover in 2022 led advertising sales to decline by more than half. The company launched a Premium subscription earlier this year that offers additional features for a monthly fee. Musk has also been vocal about turning X into an ‘everything app' that includes audio, video, shopping, payments and more.

Partnering with Hilton could help X push some of its shopping and video features. X and 11:11 Media will share revenue from the project.

In recent months, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has been pitching brands, investors and companies on a vision for new products and services that generate revenue. In July, she met with talent agencies Creative Arts Agency and United Talent Agency, along with Walt Disney Co., the Financial Times reported. Yaccarino also met with Hilton that month.

On Thursday Yaccarino is expected to talk with the bankers and investors that financed Musk's Twitter takeover to lay out the company's financial plan, the Financial Times reported. At the Code Conference last week Yaccarino said that the majority of X's top advertisers have returned and the company could reach profitability by 2024.