Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 'direct to cell phones' Starlink satellites; know what this means for users

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 'direct to cell phones' Starlink satellites; know what this means for users

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's Starlink on Tuesday launched direct-to-cell satellites, potentially allowing smartphones to directly receive satellite-based Internet connectivity anywhere in the world. Know all about SpaceX's first mission of 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 03 2024, 10:45 IST
Icon
Elon Musk Starlink
Elon Musk's Starlink has launched its first mission of 2024 and it is all about providing connectivity to cell phone users on a global scale. (AP)
Elon Musk Starlink
Elon Musk's Starlink has launched its first mission of 2024 and it is all about providing connectivity to cell phone users on a global scale. (AP)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX has kicked off 2024 by undertaking yet another endeavour. Aboard the Falcon 9 spacecraft, the first batch of Starlink internet satellites took to the skies on Tuesday, January 2, at 10:44 p.m. EST. These Starlink satellites promise direct-to-cell capabilities, meaning that you could potentially get satellite broadband directly on your smartphone. In theory, this could eliminate the problems caused by geographical features in providing internet facilities.

'Direct to cell phones' Starlink satellites: What this means

The launch featured 21 Starlink satellites lift-off to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It also included the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities.

Announcing the launch, the official Starlink website stated, “This launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters” In effect, it means all those smartphone users who are using this Starlink service will get mobile phone connectivity no matter where they may be.

Internet from space for humans on Earth

The service will be accessible on your current mobile phone provided your telecom operator has acquired access to this service from Starlink. This service is of special importance to areas where reliable internet service is not good or is completely unavailable. And the entire system can be up and running in quick time, indicating its usefulness even in times of emergencies when terrestrial infrastructure may not be available, for some reason or another - due to a catastrophe or otherwise. Importantly, it can provide critical access to crucially needed resources.

As part of the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 came back down to Earth just 8.5 minutes after lift-off, and landed safely back on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The launch of the direct-to-cell satellites was initially scheduled for mid-December 2023 but was repeatedly delayed.

Starlink is aiming to blanket the Earth with a network of satellites that provide satellite internet. As of now, more than 5100 active satellites have been launched, and the list keeps on growing with every launch.

Gung-ho on AI Jobs?

A Nobel Prize winner has cautioned against piling into studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Says creative skills may thrive in a world dominated by AI.

Check here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jan, 10:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon