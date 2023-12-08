Icon
Enhanced security: Default end-to-end encryption now on Facebook Messenger

Enhanced security: Default end-to-end encryption now on Facebook Messenger

Meta fulfills its promise with default end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger. This major update ensures private conversations stay secure, marking a significant-up step in user privacy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 16:43 IST
Meta's long-awaited privacy feature with default end-to-end encryption has now been rolled out on Facebook Messenger to enhance user confidentiality. (Meta)

Meta Platforms has fulfilled a longstanding promise by introducing default end-to-end encryption for one-on-one conversations and calls on Facebook Messenger. The company asserts that with this encryption enabled, only the sender and recipient of a message can access its contents. Initially introduced as an opt-in feature in 2016, end-to-end encrypted texts and calls for individual discussions will now be the standard, marking a significant milestone after an extended development process.

A Comprehensive Overhaul

Loredana Crisan, VP of Messenger, expressed, "This has taken years to deliver because we've taken our time to get this right." The team, including engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers, worked diligently to rebuild Messenger features comprehensively.

Maintaining User Experience

Despite the encryption shift, Crisan assured users that popular Messenger features like themes and custom reactions would remain unaffected. However, she cautioned that the transition to default encryption might "take some time" for all Messenger chats.

Group Chats and Instagram Integration

While this move is a positive stride, The Verge notes that end-to-end encryption for group Messenger chats remains opt-in. Additionally, default encryption is yet to extend to Instagram messages, although Meta had previously indicated its implementation shortly after private Messenger chats.

In 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the company's intention to embrace encrypted ephemeral messages across its messaging apps. Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post, "I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services."

The implementation of default encryption implies that Meta won't have visibility into the contents of most Messenger chats, nor can it hand them over to law enforcement. This shift comes in the wake of a notable case where law enforcement obtained Messenger chat history in a criminal investigation. Despite concerns from anti-encryption advocates about the challenges it poses for identifying bad actors, Meta remains committed to enhancing user privacy across its messaging platforms.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 16:43 IST
