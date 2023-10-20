Fitbit apologizes to frustrated users after controversial redesign, says big updates coming soon

Earlier this month, Google rolled out a major redesign for the Fitbit app that offered new customizable windows, better data viewing, an off-device tracking mode, and more. The redesign was part of Google's larger vision of creating a modern look and fluid functionalities for the app. However, users were not impressed with the update. In fact, many users flooded social media platforms and discussion forums with complaints over the new UI redesign. Many even demanded that the app be returned to the older design.

It looks like Fitbit has noticed the widespread displeasure among its user base because recently, it posted a blog post that said, “Thank you for your suggestions as we continue to improve the Fitbit app. We are reading and listening to every piece of feedback from our community! In these first few weeks of trying out the new Fitbit app, you voiced key areas where you think we can improve the experience. We want to share an update on a few things we're working on to create an even better experience over the next few months”.

Fitbit to get big updates to fix existing issues

The company has highlighted 5 key issues that many of the users showed displeasure with. These are as follows.

1. No battery percentage on Today tab: Fitbit said, “We heard from you the need to see your watch or tracker's battery percentage on your Today tab. In addition to seeing your battery under Devices “Connected to Fitbit,” we'll be adding battery percentage on the Today tab too”.

2. Step streak: “For our iOS users, seeing your Steps streak was an important feature. Seeing the outpour of love for it, we're bringing back Steps streaks on iOS, and will be launching it for the first time for our Android users, too. Don't worry, the steps you've already taken will still count towards your streak,' said Fitbit. This one is sure to bring some relief to enraged users.

3. Daily step celebration: Addressing this, Fitbit said, “Completing your daily step goal is a big deal, so we'll be adding celebrations to the mobile app to mark the moment when you hit that big goal”.

4. Cluttered Today interface: Fitbit explained, “We're making the Today screen easier to read by reducing spacing and optimizing the layout”.

5. Solution for Focus customization: Here, Fitbit offered a solution. It said, “With new focus metrics, we're making sure that you have ways to further customize the app for your unique health and fitness journey. Check out how to customize your focus metrics, and if the presets aren't exactly what you are looking for, you can choose your own focus metrics to personalize your Today screen”.

Fitbit also said that it is working on other updates based on user feedback. Notable among them is the addition of dark mode.