Icon
Home Tech News Fitbit apologizes to frustrated users after controversial redesign, says big updates coming soon

Fitbit apologizes to frustrated users after controversial redesign, says big updates coming soon

Fitbit has now apologized to users after many had complained about the new app redesign the company rolled out earlier this month. It has also promised to fix the issues with big updates that are expected to arrive soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 21:07 IST
Icon
Fitbit app redesign
Fitbit promises updates to fix the issues after the new app redesign fails to impress users. (Fitbit)
Fitbit app redesign
Fitbit promises updates to fix the issues after the new app redesign fails to impress users. (Fitbit)

Earlier this month, Google rolled out a major redesign for the Fitbit app that offered new customizable windows, better data viewing, an off-device tracking mode, and more. The redesign was part of Google's larger vision of creating a modern look and fluid functionalities for the app. However, users were not impressed with the update. In fact, many users flooded social media platforms and discussion forums with complaints over the new UI redesign. Many even demanded that the app be returned to the older design.

It looks like Fitbit has noticed the widespread displeasure among its user base because recently, it posted a blog post that said, “Thank you for your suggestions as we continue to improve the Fitbit app. We are reading and listening to every piece of feedback from our community! In these first few weeks of trying out the new Fitbit app, you voiced key areas where you think we can improve the experience. We want to share an update on a few things we're working on to create an even better experience over the next few months”.

Fitbit to get big updates to fix existing issues

The company has highlighted 5 key issues that many of the users showed displeasure with. These are as follows.

1. No battery percentage on Today tab: Fitbit said, “We heard from you the need to see your watch or tracker's battery percentage on your Today tab. In addition to seeing your battery under Devices “Connected to Fitbit,” we'll be adding battery percentage on the Today tab too”.

2. Step streak: “For our iOS users, seeing your Steps streak was an important feature. Seeing the outpour of love for it, we're bringing back Steps streaks on iOS, and will be launching it for the first time for our Android users, too. Don't worry, the steps you've already taken will still count towards your streak,' said Fitbit. This one is sure to bring some relief to enraged users.

3. Daily step celebration: Addressing this, Fitbit said, “Completing your daily step goal is a big deal, so we'll be adding celebrations to the mobile app to mark the moment when you hit that big goal”.

4. Cluttered Today interface: Fitbit explained, “We're making the Today screen easier to read by reducing spacing and optimizing the layout”.

5. Solution for Focus customization: Here, Fitbit offered a solution. It said, “With new focus metrics, we're making sure that you have ways to further customize the app for your unique health and fitness journey. Check out how to customize your focus metrics, and if the presets aren't exactly what you are looking for, you can choose your own focus metrics to personalize your Today screen”.

Fitbit also said that it is working on other updates based on user feedback. Notable among them is the addition of dark mode.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 21:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon