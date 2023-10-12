Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola's Big Discounts on 5G smartphones and EnvisionX TVs

Motorola, one of India's leading 5G smartphone brands, is offering substantial discounts on some of its top-selling smartphones during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. These discounts apply to a range of models across the Motorola Edge, Moto G, and Moto E series. Here are the key highlights:

Motorola Edge 40: This smartphone is being offered at its lowest-ever price of Rs. 23,999. It boasts several standout features, including its status as the world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor and features a 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights. The device also supports wireless charging, has a 4400mAh battery, and a 50MP camera with advanced OIS technology.

Moto G54 5G: This is touted as India's most powerful 5G smartphone in the sub-20K segment. The 8+128 GB variant is available for Rs. 12,999, and the 12+256 GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. It features a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, a 50MP shake-free camera with OIS, and a massive 6000mAh battery.

Moto E13: Offering affordability, the Moto E13 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's now available for just Rs. 6,749 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and is backed by a 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

Moto G32: Priced at Rs. 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, the Moto G32 features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. A Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor powers it and boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: This device, starting at Rs. 19,999, offers a 144Hz 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with PANTONE-curated colors. It features a 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS and Google Auto Enhance.

Moto G84 5G: Priced at Rs. 16,999, the Moto G84 5G is the first smartphone in the sub-20K segment to feature Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. It has a 120Hz 6.55-inch pOLED display and impressive camera capabilities.

In addition to smartphones, Motorola is entering the home entertainment market with the BBD Special EnvisionX TV range, featuring Google TV on most models. This range starts from Rs. 9,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and it offers screen sizes from 32" to 86" and features like Quantum Glow Technology, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and up to 120Hz Refresh Rate.