Home Tech News G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meet reaches consensus on treating cyber security as global problem: Vaishnaw

G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meet reaches consensus on treating cyber security as global problem: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said there was a consensus during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Meeting that cyber security is an international problem that requires collaboration and steps for building trust and respect for other economies.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 07:35 IST
Nokia G20: In Pics
The Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost. It also comes with the OZO spatial audio and 3D nano-textured rear cover.
1/6 The Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost. It also comes with the OZO spatial audio and 3D nano-textured rear cover. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The Nokia G20 is powered by the Mediatek G35 8x A53 2.3GHz processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It runs on Android 11. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 It comes with an 8MP front camera. At the back it has a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Nokia G20 is backed by a 5050mAh battery. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Nokia G20 is priced at 12,999 in India. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The Nokia G20 comes in Night and Glacier colour variants. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
G20
View all Images
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meeting, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI )

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said there was a consensus during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Meeting that cyber security is an international problem that requires collaboration and steps for building trust and respect for other economies.

The minister, who holds the Electronics, IT, Communications and Railways portfolios, said there was absolute consensus in the G20 meeting on the concept and application of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), cyber security and skilling in handling digital technology.

Elaborating on the discussions on cyber security, he said some "very good principles" were achieved in terms of cyber security.

"It was clearly agreed and understood by everybody that cyber security or information security or digital security, whatever we call it, different countries call it with different names...this is something which is an international problem and we must collaborate," Vaishnaw said in a press briefing here.

He further said, "We must take steps throughout the world to make sure that there is an overall trust and there is overall respect for other people's economies, and there is overall deterrence against activities that are threatening somebody's economy. "

According to him, there was a lot of consensus on cyber security, where everyone agreed that this is a problem that the entire world has to face together.

"This (cyber security) cannot be seen in isolation. On this, some very good principles were decided, achieved and the focus was on creating more awareness and creating more tools which are affordable for the common citizens and small businesses," the minister said.

There was a lot of emphasis on cyber security for small businesses and MSME sectors, he added.

With regard to cyber security, the minister pointed out the steps taken by the Department of Telecommunications to check cyber fraud.

He said about a few months back, the Government of India had launched three major tools through which cyber frauds can be prevented and asserted that the result of those three tools is "phenomenal".

With the first tool, five-and-a-half million fraudulently obtained SIM cards from which the cyber frauds were getting carried out were detected and deactivated, Vaishnaw said.

According to him, people in those hotspots that were known for involvement in fraud started feeling the pressure.

The Centre also blacklisted and deactivated about 40,000 point-of-sale dealers and got 300 FIRs registered.

A few days ago, the Union government launched two more reforms that would mandate that every dealer should be verified, he said added.

"So, it cannot be that a person who is giving a SIM card without doing a proper Know Your Customer (KYC) verification is not held accountable. That person has to be held accountable," the minister said.

In a bid to check digital frauds, the Centre on August 17 announced that verification of dealers selling SIM cards will be made mandatory and discontinued the provision of issuing bulk connections. Also, the verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by "the licensee" or the respective telecom operator with a penalty of 10 lakh to be imposed on violators.

Vaishnaw added that the government's focus is on making sure that the cyber frauds are controlled at every step. Every suggestion coming from industry, civil society, stakeholders, media and individuals is welcome.

"We are a very open-minded government. Many of our reforms are based on your suggestions, and we'd be very happy to take further reforms based on your suggestions and ideas," he added.

There was "absolute consensus" in the G20 meeting on the concept and application of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

"As all of you are aware of the story of 'Digital India', through which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has democratised technology and made it reach the poorest of the poor, reach the farthest village, reach every section of the society. That was highly appreciated, that has been adopted by the G20 ministers," Vaishnaw said.

On skilling, the minister said all those who attended the meeting agreed that for inclusive growth and digital inclusion, it was important that skilling should be scaled up and its scope should be expanded on a war footing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 07:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets