Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Everything that could be announced from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Watch 6

Samsung has already announced the schedule for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event and it will take place in the last week of July. Unlike previous years, Samsung is going to hold the event on its home turf of Seoul, South Korea. Along with the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. Announcing the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked's location, Samsung said, ”This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul”.

While the exact date for the event has not yet been announced, we have an idea of what devices could be launched. Check out the upcoming launches at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. There is little information about any camera upgrades but reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. Perhaps the biggest rumour about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that we could see a possible price decrease and it could undercut its newest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, only a handful of reports have surfaced which give us a glimpse at Samsung's next smartwatch. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Reports last year claimed that Samsung was aiming to add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches and it could finally make its way to Galaxy Watch 6 this year, although it is unlikely.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Finally, we could see Samsung unveil its latest tablets which would include a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, according to a report by WinFuture. All three tablets could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, meaning an upgrade for the Galaxy Tab S9 whose predecessor featured a TFT LCD display. Reports also claim that the Galaxy Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but could feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series.

It should be noted that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until official information from Samsung, which could be at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July.