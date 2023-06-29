Home Tech News Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Everything that could be announced from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Watch 6

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Everything that could be announced from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Watch 6

Samsung is gearing up for the annual reveal of its flagship foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event which could also see several other products launched. Check out what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
View all Images
Samsung will launch its latest Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series in July. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Samsung has already announced the schedule for its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event and it will take place in the last week of July. Unlike previous years, Samsung is going to hold the event on its home turf of Seoul, South Korea. Along with the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. Announcing the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked's location, Samsung said, ”This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul”.

While the exact date for the event has not yet been announced, we have an idea of what devices could be launched. Check out the upcoming launches at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. There is little information about any camera upgrades but reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. Perhaps the biggest rumour about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that we could see a possible price decrease and it could undercut its newest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, only a handful of reports have surfaced which give us a glimpse at Samsung's next smartwatch. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Reports last year claimed that Samsung was aiming to add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches and it could finally make its way to Galaxy Watch 6 this year, although it is unlikely.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Finally, we could see Samsung unveil its latest tablets which would include a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, according to a report by WinFuture. All three tablets could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, meaning an upgrade for the Galaxy Tab S9 whose predecessor featured a TFT LCD display. Reports also claim that the Galaxy Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but could feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series.

It should be noted that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until official information from Samsung, which could be at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 17:11 IST
