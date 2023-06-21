Home Tech News Get ready for the all-new Spotify desktop experience! Check out the changes here

The Spotify desktop app has been redesigned with two new additions

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 13:53 IST
Spotify desktop users to get a more intuitive experience with the new LOOK!
The streaming platform Spotify has redesigned its desktop version which is more like the mobile version. Spotify had recently changed the look of its mobile app and now it is rolling out an update for its desktop app. Spotify says it is looking at improving user experience.

New changes in the Spotify desktop app

The library will have a new home on the left-hand side of the desktop window for easy access to “music and podcast collections.” Spotify states that this change will save the user time as they can easily switch between playlists, and it will offer a “better overview" as well.

The Now Playing view, which is located on the right side of the desktop app, will display more details in addition to just what you are now listening to, TechRadar reported. It will give Users options to buy merchandise featuring their favorite performers, and it will display adverts for upcoming tour dates.

Additionally, Spotify is shifting the Friend Activity feed to the friend's icon, positioned alongside the profile picture in the top-right corner of the main screen. All desktop users worldwide will soon see this change on their devices.

Users can access the saved content on the standard list view or they can switch to a grid arrangement for bigger thumbnails. Furthermore, Spotify's desktop app also allows users to create different folders to align multiple music and podcast playlists.

It is also possible for Spotify to provide transcripts for some podcasts, but it has yet to announce which podcasts will be transcribed, TechRadar added.

Over the years users have also been demanding high-fidelity audio launch on the platform but there were no updates on it till now. Bloomberg's latest report reveals that hi-res audio will be integrated into a new subscription tier, slated for release later this year.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming updates on your Spotify desktop app.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 13:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets