 Google AdSense unveils innovative 'Ad Intents' feature
Google AdSense unveils innovative 'Ad Intents' feature

Google AdSense introduces "ad intents," a new feature converting website text into clickable shortcuts for Google Search, aiming to enhance user engagement and offer relevant ads without relying on third-party cookies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 19:03 IST
Boost user engagement and relevance in ads without third-party cookies through AdSense's innovative "ad intents" feature.
Google AdSense is launching a groundbreaking feature called "ad intents," designed to revolutionise online advertising by transforming website text into clickable shortcuts leading to Google Search. This innovative approach aims to seamlessly integrate ads into website content, offering both relevance and engagement.

How Ad Intents Work

Available now for website owners, ad intents embed links within existing text on webpages. When users interact with these links, a dialogue box pops up, showcasing Google Search results enriched with relevant ads. This feature operates without relying on third-party cookies, offering a more privacy-conscious advertising solution, reported 9to5google.

In addition to text-based links, page anchors at the bottom of websites can serve the same purpose. These anchors utilise on-page text to connect users with relevant Search content, further enhancing user engagement and interaction.

Google describes ad intents as an intent-driven format that strategically places links and anchors within site content related to its context. This approach ensures that users receive organic search results paired with relevant ads, potentially boosting site earnings.

Combining Links and Anchors

While sites have the option to display either links or anchors, Google recommends combining both for optimal results. The company advises against artificially inflating product mentions to boost ad intents frequency, emphasising genuine integration and user experience.

Both ad intents and anchors are compatible across mobile and desktop platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience regardless of device.

Regulating Ad Display

Google ensures quality control by automatically determining the number of ad intent links based on the page's word count. This measure aims to maintain a positive user experience by limiting redundant links and optimising content relevance.

Available Now for Publishers

This innovative ad format is currently opt-in for AdSense publishers, providing them with a new tool to potentially enhance user engagement and revenue generation.

Addressing Revenue Drops

Interestingly, this new feature emerges as AdSense users report significant revenue drops since February 2024. While the impact of ad intents on revenue remains to be seen, it presents a promising development in online advertising, blending content and ads more seamlessly than ever.

Google's ad intents feature represents a significant step forward in online advertising, offering a fresh approach to ad integration that prioritises user experience and relevance.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 19:02 IST
