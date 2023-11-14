Icon
Home Tech News Google announces Black Friday deals on Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and more

Take advantage of amazing Black Friday discounts on Google devices such as Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a, as well as other Google devices. Check out all the offers below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 12:20 IST
The Google Pixel 8 Pro can be purchased with a massive discount starting November 16 with Google’s Black Friday offer. (Unsplash)

The Black Friday Sale is set to commence on November 24, but buyers can avail of a special opportunity if they wish to purchase Google devices. The company has already announced its Black Friday offers, and they will go live on November 16, running till November 27, giving customers ample time to get their hands on the latest Google devices, including the Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Check out all the Black Friday offers on Google devices.

Google Pixel smartphones

Those who wish to purchase the Pixel 8 can get $150 off on the device. This takes the price of the device down from $699 to $549! Moreover, they can take advantage of the trade-in offers which can get you up to $699 off in exchange for an older smartphone, making the Pixel 8 effectively free! Do note that the trade-in amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area.

Google has also announced an offer on the flagship Pixel 8 Pro that includes a $200 discount, as well as up to $750 off with trade in.

The new Pixel Fold, which is Google's most expensive smartphone, has also received a price drop. Buyers can save $400 on the company's first-ever foldable smartphone. The Pixel 7a will also be available for purchase with a $125 discount.

Pixel Buds and Watch

If Pixel Buds are your thing, then know that Google has announced a couple of offers on these devices too. You can save $80 on the purchase of the Pixel Buds Pro. On the other hand, the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are also available with a $40 discount.

The Pixel Watch too has also received a price drop, courtesy of the Black Friday Sale. You can enjoy an $80 discount on both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

Other Google devices

Apart from the Pixel phones, buds and watch, Google has announced Black Friday offers on other devices too. You can save $100 on the Pixel Tablet, up to $12 on Chromecast with Google TV, $60 on Nest Cam, $120 on Nest Wi-Fi Pro, and $50 on the Nest Hub.

Google has announced that all the offers on Pixel smartphones, buds and watch will be valid through Cyber Monday. On the other hand, the offers on home devices will end on November 29.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 12:20 IST
