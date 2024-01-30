Google Assistant tipped to get an AI boost with Bard integration; huge boost expected

Google Assistant has gone through a myriad of changes lately. Just days after the tech giant announced mass layoffs that affected “hundreds” of employees across the Bay area, it revealed that it is removing 17 features from Google Assistant, most of which are claimed to be underutilized. However, Google is not done with the changes. In fact, it could get a new breath of life soon as Google is planning to integrate its AI chatbot Bard into the Google Assistant, giving it an AI makeover. Know what's coming.

Google Assistant - Bard integration

According to the Google News Telegram channel, Google Assistant with Bard could be just around the corner. The rollout is scheduled for March, reports hint. In anticipation, Google has reportedly created a special page within the Pixel Tips app to demonstrate the features of the Bard-integrated Google Assistant. However, it isn't accessible to users yet. While we weren't able to find the page, the shared video also has a demo of the Google Assistant UI in action. It will reportedly run on the new Gemini family of Large Language Models (LLMs) that Google unveiled last year.

As per the report, Bard-enabled Google Assistant can be invoked the same way as the existing version - by saying ‘Hey Google' or double tapping the side buttons. 9to5Google previously reported that the Bard-enabled Google Assistant displays the following welcome message:

“You can still say “Hey Google” to get hands-free help. I'm learning some classic Assistant features, but I know lots already.”

When woken up, the Bard-enabled Google Assistant will reportedly have 3 methods of input:

1. Enter a query using the keyboard.

2. Speak the query with your voice.

3. Insert an image and complete it with a query.

Google announced that it was bringing Bard to Google Assistant last year. However, no specifics have been revealed till now, and only information about it has surfaced courtesy of leaks.

