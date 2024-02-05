 Google Bard likely to be renamed Gemini! AI model may power other Google apps too | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Bard likely to be renamed Gemini! AI model may power other Google apps too

Google Bard likely to be renamed Gemini! AI model may power other Google apps too

Google Bard is most likely to be rebranded as Gemini, its AI model that powers the company’s generative AI tool. Check details here.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 11:29 IST
Google Bard
Google Bard may get a new name and a dedicated app for smartphones. (Bloomberg)
Google Bard
Google Bard may get a new name and a dedicated app for smartphones. (Bloomberg)

Google last year launched its new multimodal AI model called Gemini. The Pro Gemini model is now powering Google Bard which makes the AI tool more advanced. Bard has been reported to be one of the fastest-growing AI models and now it may get a dedicated Android app along with a rebrand. Yes, you read it right! Google Bard may be renamed Gemini in the coming months and we may see more of its features in apps such as Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and others. Check out in detail how Google's generative AI chatbot will be transitioned to Gemini.

Google Bard's upcoming upgrades and changes

According to X's post by Android app developer Dylan Roussel, various changes are coming to Google's AI chatbot Bard, starting with its newly rebranded name “Gemini”. This new name gives more meaning to the AI tool as it is powered by Gemini Pro, Google's powerful AI model. Additionally, Roussel shared an image highlighting all the major changes to the AI tool. However, Google has not made an official announcement about the rebrand, however, the document reveals that Bard (to be Gemini) will get an improved user interface along with collaborative capabilities.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Apart from rebranding, Gemini may also get a dedicated app for smartphones which gives more access to users to simply their day-to-day tasks. Additionally, the app can be integrated with other Google products such as Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube. The Gemini app is reported to be launched in the US first and then it will be made globally available except few regions.

As reported earlier, Google will be introducing a subscription model with Gemini Advance. With this, users will be able to take advantage of the Ultra 1.0 model of Gemini which is more powerful than the Pro version. The document said Gemini Ultra 1.0 will be “far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration.” It is also reported that the Gemini Advance will get new and improved capabilities to conduct various tasks.

Also read other top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about it here

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did it here

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 11:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets