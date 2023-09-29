Icon
Home Tech News Google Calendar update: 'Today's date' gets makeover on Android; check how it benefits you

Google Calendar update: 'Today's date' gets makeover on Android; check how it benefits you

Google Calendar for Android gets a handy update, making it easier than ever to stay organized and on top of tasks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 13:49 IST
Icon
Google Calendar
Google calendar on Android gets a handy date button update. (Pexels)
Google Calendar
Google calendar on Android gets a handy date button update. (Pexels)

Google Calendar, a widely used app on Android phones, has received an update that many users will find helpful. Over 500 million people have downloaded this app, which is known for being both user-friendly and functional. Now, a small but useful improvement has been made to Google Calendar for Android.

A Clearer 'Today' Button

Before this update, there was a button in the app that took you to today's date. However, it had a calendar icon with a dot on it, and it wasn't very noticeable. This button was placed between the search and account switcher icons.

Now, Google is testing a new version of this button, as reported by 9to5Mac. Instead of a plain calendar icon, it will display the current date. This change will be available on Android 13 or newer. You'll see it when you're using the Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, or Month views on your phone. Unfortunately, this update won't be available on tablets, which will continue to show the word "Today" on the button.

Easier Date Checking

This change means that you won't have to swipe down to access Quick Settings or return to your home screen just to check the date when you're using Google Calendar. It's a small but convenient improvement.

To get this feature, make sure you have version 2023.36.1.x of Google Calendar for Android. If you don't see it on your device yet, you can try force-stopping the app from the App info section.

In other news, Google Calendar is also working on a setting that lets you hide completed tasks. Some users like to hide tasks they've finished, especially if they are minor or repetitive. Others prefer to keep them visible alongside their other calendar events. You can change this setting by clicking the time period view switcher at the bottom of the screen and selecting "Show completed tasks" or "Hide completed tasks."

This update makes Google Calendar even more user-friendly, helping you keep track of your schedule and tasks more efficiently.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 13:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon