Google Calendar update: 'Today's date' gets makeover on Android; check how it benefits you

Google Calendar, a widely used app on Android phones, has received an update that many users will find helpful. Over 500 million people have downloaded this app, which is known for being both user-friendly and functional. Now, a small but useful improvement has been made to Google Calendar for Android.

A Clearer 'Today' Button

Before this update, there was a button in the app that took you to today's date. However, it had a calendar icon with a dot on it, and it wasn't very noticeable. This button was placed between the search and account switcher icons.

Now, Google is testing a new version of this button, as reported by 9to5Mac. Instead of a plain calendar icon, it will display the current date. This change will be available on Android 13 or newer. You'll see it when you're using the Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, or Month views on your phone. Unfortunately, this update won't be available on tablets, which will continue to show the word "Today" on the button.

Easier Date Checking

This change means that you won't have to swipe down to access Quick Settings or return to your home screen just to check the date when you're using Google Calendar. It's a small but convenient improvement.

To get this feature, make sure you have version 2023.36.1.x of Google Calendar for Android. If you don't see it on your device yet, you can try force-stopping the app from the App info section.

In other news, Google Calendar is also working on a setting that lets you hide completed tasks. Some users like to hide tasks they've finished, especially if they are minor or repetitive. Others prefer to keep them visible alongside their other calendar events. You can change this setting by clicking the time period view switcher at the bottom of the screen and selecting "Show completed tasks" or "Hide completed tasks."

This update makes Google Calendar even more user-friendly, helping you keep track of your schedule and tasks more efficiently.