Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold launch TODAY! Know when and where to watch online

Google I/O 2023 live online: Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, is just a few hours away! The event is expected to be filled with thrilling announcements on hardware and software. Google is tipped to unveil a number of new hardware devices, including the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Additionally, the event will bring the announcement of the Android 14 operating system, which has been named "Upside Down Cake." Excited? For an overview of Google I/O 2023, including event timing, live streaming information, and anticipated product launches, here is all that you need.

Google I/O 2023: Event time

Google I/O event for 2023 is scheduled to commence on May 10, today at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) in Mountain View, CA. It will be available online too via live stream.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 online

If you are looking forward to catching all the updates live and stream the Google I/O event 2023 live, then know you have multiple options to watch the keynote online -- from Google's website to Google's YouTube channel. If you are unable to watch the live stream, you can always catch a recorded version of the event on YouTube at a later time.

Google I/O 2023: Know what's coming

Hardware products

Google is expected to announce several devices such as Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold – the first foldable smartphone by the search giant. Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display and will also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset. While Google Pixel Fold could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display, and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

Not just these, some leaks also suggest that Google will launch its Pixel Tablet during the event, and a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series.

Software announcements

According to reports, Google is anticipated to unveil its upcoming mobile operating system, Android 14, which has been informally dubbed "Upside Down Cake."

AI innovations

Google is also expected to announce the next generation general-use large language model called PaLM-2, an Internal document acquired by CNBC suggested. Moreover, ChatGPT's rival Google Bard is tipped to get major upgrades and new improvements to Google Workspace with its “Workspace AI collaborator”.