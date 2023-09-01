Home Tech News Google launches crackdown, will blur explicit images from search results

Google launches crackdown, will blur explicit images from search results

In a bid to make the internet a safer place for children, Google has rolled out the expanded SafeSearch globally. Here’s what we know about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 16:38 IST
Google
Google SafeSearch is an online privacy tool that acts as a filter and shields users from potentially explicit content online. (Pexels)
Google
Google SafeSearch is an online privacy tool that acts as a filter and shields users from potentially explicit content online. (Pexels)

In the digital age, all the information in the world is just a click or a tap away. While this has bridged gaps and minimized the information divide, it now also poses serious questions about online safety and its impact on children. In an attempt to tackle this issue, Google on Safer Internet Day in February rolled out new online safety tools that could potentially help make the internet a safer place to explore, especially for children. Among these tools, expanded SafeSearch was one of the standout features aimed at ensuring online safety.

Now, Google has rolled out the expanded SafeSearch for everyone. Here's what we know about it.

What is SafeSearch?

According to Google, SafeSearch is an online privacy tool that acts as a filter and shields users from potentially explicit, inappropriate or offensive content on Google Search and Images. This tool is automatically enabled for users under the age of 18 to ensure their online safety while browsing the vast web. It only works on searches carried out through Google Search, and not on other search engines.

Despite these measures, Google reported that about 61 percent of children this year come across inappropriate content online at least once, up from 54 percent last year.

Google's expanded SafeSearch

Google has now further strengthened SafeSearch with additional functionalities to protect children online. With the new expanded SafeSearch setting, it will automatically blur out explicit imagery such as graphic, violent or adult content. It is expected to act as a shield for those users whose SafeSearch filtering isn't turned on. The expanded SafeSearch setting will blur out the inappropriate content by default when it appears in Search results.

Guardians or school network administrators can lock this setting so that children won't be able to disable it.

In a blog post, Norman Ng, Regional Operations Lead of Trust & Safety Global Engagements at Google Asia-Pacific said, “Embracing technology with guardrails for safe, reliable content and also empowering kids to make informed decisions are essential in today's digital parenting. Together, we can help our children stay safe and thrive in the online world.”

Alongside expanded SafeSearch, parents can also utilize the Family Link to activate age-appropriate content restrictions on Google Play and Search.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 16:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets