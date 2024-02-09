 Google Maps overhauls navigation interface for Android with streamlined interface and modernised features | Tech News
Google Maps overhauls navigation interface for Android with streamlined interface and modernised features

Google Maps overhauls navigation interface for Android with streamlined interface and modernised features

Google Maps on Android introduces a revamped navigation interface, featuring rounded corners, streamlined controls, and enhanced usability for a smoother experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 13:29 IST
Google Maps undergoes a redesign, enhancing navigation on Android devices with streamlined interfaces and improved functionality. (unsplash)
Google Maps undergoes a redesign, enhancing navigation on Android devices with streamlined interfaces and improved functionality. (unsplash)

Google Maps, a long-standing favourite among Android users for navigation, has consistently received updates to maintain its relevance and usability. Recent alterations have introduced location-specific weather information and revamped visuals, aligning the app more closely with the aesthetics of iOS. Now, a fresh redesign of the navigation layout is on the horizon, promising enhanced user experience.

Redesigned Navigation Interface

The navigation interface in Google Maps typically appears upon selecting a destination. Initially, tapping a location marker summons a card at the bottom half of the screen, offering quick access to navigation initiation, as well as options to view photos, ratings, and accessibility details. This card can be expanded for a comprehensive view, facilitating access to reviews and additional location information. According to reports from 9to5Google, version 11.113 of Maps introduces subtle yet noticeable changes to this UI design, albeit for a limited number of users.

While the widespread rollout of these changes on Android is pending, early adopters have observed several notable adjustments. Notably, the bottom card now features rounded corners upon pin drop, accompanied by dedicated buttons for location sharing and card dismissal, simplifying navigation interactions. Furthermore, the expansion of cards, such as those for cities and landmarks, no longer occupies the entire screen, aiding in distinguishing between expanded cards and full-screen UIs.

Enhanced User Interaction

In addition to these refinements, the navigation interface showcases a modernised appearance. The traditional banner for origin and destination has been replaced by a floating box with rounded edges, offering a sleeker visual presentation. Moreover, users can seamlessly switch between modes of transportation within the bottom card, streamlining the navigation process by providing ETA estimates directly beneath the chosen mode.

Although expandable, the bottom card no longer transforms into a full-screen UI. However, it retains its functionality, presenting turn-by-turn directions and pertinent information such as estimated traffic congestion in a user-friendly manner.

In short, Google's ongoing efforts to refine Maps underscore its commitment to providing a seamless navigation experience for Android users, promising improved functionality and user interaction in the latest redesign.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 13:29 IST
