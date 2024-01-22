Icon
Home Tech News Google Maps transforms dining experience, matching food photos to menu details

Google Maps transforms dining experience, matching food photos to menu details

Google Maps revolutionises dining exploration by matching users' food photos to menu details. Discover dishes seamlessly with real photos tagged with names and prices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 13:38 IST
Icon
Stay connected effortlessly: A brief guide to Google Maps real-time location sharing feature
Google Maps
1/6 1. Access Google Maps:To use Google Maps real-time location sharing, first, you need to open the Google Maps app on your Android device, sign in, and tap your profile picture. Select 'Location Sharing' and start a new share to keep loved ones informed about your real-time location. (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Duration Flexibility:Choose how long you want to share your location, providing a customizable duration based on your preferences. Simply tap the profile of the person you wish to share with and confirm your selection. (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Sharing with Non-Google Users:Easily share your location with those without Google accounts by creating a sharing link. Generate the link within Google Maps and share it via email, text, or other messaging apps. (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Adjust Sharing Duration:Effortlessly adjust sharing duration by toggling the time selector to 'Until you turn this off.' This provides a seamless way to control and manage the duration of your location sharing. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Parental Control Management:Users under parental guidance can have their Location Sharing controlled through the Family Link App. This ensures a secure and monitored sharing experience for younger individuals. (pexels)
image caption
6/6 6. Trip Progress Sharing:Share your trip progress by setting a destination in Google Maps, initiating trip sharing during navigation, and selecting contacts. Stop sharing automatically upon arrival or manually by tapping 'More' and then 'Stop sharing.' (pexels)
Google Maps
icon View all Images
Google Maps now tags restaurant photos with dish names and prices, simplifying your dining experience. (Samsung/YouTube)

If you have ever found yourself scrolling through restaurant images on Google Maps, desperately trying to uncover the name of that delectable dish captured in a user-uploaded photo, your culinary mystery-solving days might be coming to an end. Google is addressing this common dilemma by enriching real food photos on its platform with essential details such as dish names and prices.

A Visual Feast with Information

This feature is integrated into the Photos tab of restaurant, cafe, and similar listings. Now, as you swipe through the images, some are accompanied by a handy card at the bottom, revealing the dish's name and how it's described on the menu.

Additional details like price and labels such as "Popular" or "Vegetarian" accompany the dish information. Google collects this data from both users and businesses, analysing the aggregated information to enhance user experience. However, it's important to note that Google does not independently verify every attribute, 9to5Google reported.

User Engagement and Corrections

The Google Maps system relies on data directly uploaded by users and restaurants, providing a wealth of information. If you ever come across an error in the dish name or details, you can suggest an edit using one of the four reasons provided:

1. Suggest an edit

2. Incorrect dish name

3. Offensive dish name

4. Dish not served here

Data Limitations and Enhancements

It's crucial to understand that the automatic identification of dishes on Google Maps is contingent on the information supplied by users or establishments. Consequently, the small information card may not be available for all photos, especially those lacking user comments with essential details or without direct input from the restaurant.

This initiative aligns with Google's ongoing efforts to enhance its services and streamline user experiences. By minimising the need to switch between multiple apps for information, Google aims to make dining exploration on Google Maps a seamless and informative journey. This approach mirrors the company's patented smart suggestion system for Google Messages, reinforcing its commitment to user convenience and innovation.

Also read these top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year.

Know how to protect yourself here

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 13:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon