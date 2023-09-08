Google Maps update! Forget old icon, pepper your saved locations with emojis now

The latest Google Maps update is bringing various new features to make it more engaging, understandable and to provide a better user experience. Recently, the company rolled out a new feature in which you can give commands and directions to the voice assistant. Now, the company has shared a teaser of its new updates in which locations are displayed in the form of emojis.

Google Maps custom emoji feature

Google recently shared a post on its X handle in which it announced the new Maps update where users can customize their favourite places with tailored emojis. The post said, “NEW UPDATE: now you can customize your saved places with emojis to help you find your fav spots faster.” Earlier, all the saved locations were displayed with the same icon, now with emoji customization, users will be able to find places faster.

The Google post also shared a GIF which showed viewers how the feature would function. If you also want to customize your saved location with emoji then first go to the list of saved locations in the Google Maps app. You'll see a new tab where you can add the name of the location. Then there will be an option of “Choose icon” then you'll be provided with various emojis from where you can select the one you like. Also Read: Latest Google Maps update will save you so much time

Maps custom emoji feature is functional in both Android and iOS. Note that the feature also comes with a limitation where it does not allow users to change icons for each saved location. Users can only change icons for the entire list.

The new feature aims to bring personalization to the app where users can customize various things in their own way. This feature will also help them save time in finding each location and getting confused between the same old icons which were previously used.

Google Maps have improved in various ways over the past few months. Now the app is capable of calculating the routes, real-time traffic data, eco-friendly options to optimize fuel saving, and the integration of Google Voice Assistant.