Google Play Store removes Naukri.com Job Search App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres and Shiksha

Google removes Info Edge apps including Naukri.com Job Search App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres and Shiksha from Google Play Store amid a dispute over service fee payments.

| Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 17:34 IST
In a recent turn of events, Info Edge (India) Ltd announced that its prominent mobile applications including Naukri.com Job Search App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres and Shiksha have been removed from the Google Play Store. This action follows Google's crackdown on apps in India, targeting those embroiled in a dispute over service fee payments.

Google's decision to remove apps stemmed from its allegation that several companies in India, including some well-established ones, had evaded paying fees despite reaping benefits from the platform. As a result, Info Edge (India) Ltd found its apps delisted without prior substantial notice, catching the company by surprise.

While this move has caused concern among users, Info Edge assured that those who already have its apps downloaded can continue using them. Additionally, users accessing the apps through other platforms like the Apple App Store or web platforms remain unaffected by the removal from Google Play Store.

The company stated its intent to collaborate with Google to reinstate its mobile applications on the Play Store promptly. However, the dispute revolves around Google's imposition of a service fee ranging from 11-26% on in-app payments. This fee structure came into question after India's anti-competition body, the CCI, mandated the abandonment of the previous 15-30% charge.

Despite Info Edge's claim of timely payment of invoices and compliance with Google's policies, the apps were removed following the Supreme Court's decision not to grant interim relief to companies resisting the platform fees.

In response to these developments, Info Edge founder, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, emphasized the need for an App Store or Play Store integrated into India's Digital Public Infrastructure, akin to UPI and ONDC. Bikhchandani's statement underscores the strategic approach required to navigate the complexities of app store policies in the country.

As Info Edge and Google engage in discussions to resolve the issue, the incident underscores broader conversations around digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in India's rapidly evolving tech landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 17:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets