Google rolls out exciting features to Google Meet; Know how new video effects, studio lighting can help you

Google recently unveiled three exciting features to Google Meet, the popular video communication service, making your virtual meetings more engaging and personalised. These features have already started rolling out, promising a more dynamic and enjoyable experience for everyone. Let's dive into what these new additions are and how you can make the most of them.

Multiple Video Effects for a Fun and Dynamic Experience

The first feature introduces a range of video effects that you can now apply on both web and mobile devices. By combining background effects with filter effects, you can create a dynamic and fun atmosphere during your meetings. A new layer icon on your self-view tile helps you keep track of the effects you're using, and you can easily remove one or all effects at once.

The user interface for effects has also received a makeover, making it more streamlined and user-friendly. Now, effects are neatly organised into categories:

Backgrounds: Explore new backgrounds, blurred backgrounds, your uploaded or company-uploaded backgrounds, and more.

Filters: Sort through filters by category, including funny filters, accessories, costumes, and characters.

Appearance: Adjust your lighting, framing, and video quality to enhance your on-screen presence.

Studio Lighting for a Professional Look

The second feature, available with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on, introduces studio lighting on the web. This feature allows you to simulate studio-quality lighting, giving you control over lighting position, brightness, and colour to ensure you look your best. Note that an eligible device is required for this feature's initial launch.

Studio Sound for Enhanced Audio Quality

The third feature, also available with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on, is studio sound. This innovative addition automatically improves audio quality from typical Bluetooth headsets and dial-in participants by using AI to recreate higher audio frequencies. While currently available for web and dial-in meetings, support for the mobile Meet app is on the horizon in the coming weeks.

The rollout of these features has already begun, providing users with the opportunity to take their Google Meet experience to the next level. Whether you're looking to spice up your video appearance or enhance audio quality, these new additions to Google Meet aim to make virtual meetings more enjoyable and professional.

