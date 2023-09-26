Icon
Google to discard Gmail's basic HTML; check deadline

Google to discard Gmail's basic HTML; check deadline

Gmail basic HTML view will be discontinued from January 2024. After that, users will be able to use the standard view version.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 14:20 IST
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Gmail
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Gmail
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Gmail
View all Images
Say goodbye to Gmail's basic HTML view as Google has announced its discontinuation. (Unsplash)

Gmail has been our go-to email platform for many years. Various businesses and individuals rely on the application for their important tasks. Gmail has become one of the mainstream apps as it offers various new and advanced features which make emails easy. Keeping the advancement in mind, Google has decided to discontinue Gmail's basic HTML view which was especially useful whenever the internet suffered a slowdown. Know more about the decision here.

No more Gmail's basic HTML view

According to a report shared by Google support, Gmail users will have to switch to the “standard” view as they will be discontinuing the basic HTML view from January 2024. The announcement said, “You can display Gmail on your browser in Basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view.” But, no reason for the decision was stated by the company. However, we expect that the change will only offer benefits to its users.

The HTLM view version did not support advanced features like the Gmail we use on our PCs and smartphones. Earlier it was developed to meet requirements during lower connectivity. The Register quoted a Google spokesperson and said, "The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality."

The HTLM view was designed for legacy devices and browsers, however, due to the lack of features and functionality, Google will only be allowing the standard version that offers features such as chat, spell checker, keyboard shortcuts, adding or importing contacts, custom "from" addresses, rich formatting, and more.

This news may come as a shocker for various HTML view users in terms of accessibility and those who have old devices and they will have to look for alternatives. However, the standard version has various advanced features that may be helpful for many as it is widely used.

The actual date for discontinuation has not been mentioned in the report it just says January 2024.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 13:53 IST
